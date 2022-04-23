ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, April 8, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Marcus Payne, 39 years of age, of the 200 block of Duquette Lane in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for four counts of Stealing $750 or More. A mugshot of Payne is shown. Payne is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Terrence Cooper, 33 years of age, of the 8300 block of Pepperidge Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63134, for four counts of Stealing $750 or More. A mugshot of Cooper is shown. Cooper is being held on a $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement for Payne reads: On four separate occasions within a period of approximately six weeks, Defendant acted with others to steal from two ULTA Beauty stores (in Fenton and central St. Louis County) and the Marshall’s store in south St. Louis County. Defendant and two companions stole $6,881 in merchandise from ULTA in Fenton on February 5, 2022. On February 18, 2022, at the ULTA Beauty store at 12567 Olive Boulevard, Defendant and two companions stole $10,238 in merchandise. On March 12, 2022, Defendant and a male companion stole $4,848 worth of merchandise from the ULTA store in Fenton. On March 17, 2022, Defendant and a male companion stole eight purses, with a total value of $1,032, from Marshall’s. All of the thefts were captured on surveillance video. Defendant was developed as a suspect due to similar thefts in other jurisdictions. A witness personally familiar with Defendant identified him from photographs taken from video of all four thefts, as a man she knew only as “M1”. She then identified a photograph of Defendant in a photo lineup as depicting the man she knew as “M1”. Defendant subsequently arrested but declined to make any statements.

The probable cause statement for Cooper reads: On four separate occasions within a period of approximately six weeks, Defendant acted with others to steal from two ULTA Beauty stores (in Fenton and central St. Louis County) and the Marshall’s store in south St. Louis County. Defendant and two companions stole $6,881 in merchandise from ULTA in Fenton on February 5, 2022. On February 18, 2022, at the ULTA Beauty store at 12567 Olive Boulevard, Defendant and two companions stole $10,238 in merchandise. On March 12, 2022, Defendant and a male companion stole $4,848 worth of merchandise from the ULTA store in Fenton. On March 17, 2022, Defendant and a male companion stole eight purses, with a total value of $1,032, from Marshall’s. All of the thefts were captured on surveillance video. Defendant was developed as a suspect due to similar thefts in other jurisdictions. A witness personally familiar with Defendant identified him from photographs taken from video of all four thefts. Defendant Cooper was subsequently arrested but declined to make any statements.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property are leading the investigation.

