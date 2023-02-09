HARDIN - Two have been arrested after a traffic stop at 10:28 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, on Illinois Route 100 near Godar Diamond, Calhoun County.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Carissa L Cawthon, age 39, of Kampsville, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,

Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail. On February 2nd, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed-up with the criminal investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at an apartment in the 700 block of Illinois Route 96 in Kampsville, Illinois.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, law enforcement officials discovered methamphetamine, controlled substances (Fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia.

A second subject, Ricky D. Barnett, age 43, of Kampsville, Illinois, was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Barnett was arrested without incident and lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

