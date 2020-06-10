EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School recently announced it had two National Merit Scholarship Corporation winners - Natalie Loveridge and Elizabeth Renee Viox. Each will receive $2,000 for their academic honor.

Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Jason Henderson said he was exceptionally proud of EHS’ two representatives among recipients nationwide.

The mission of National Merit Scholarship Corporation is to recognize and honor the academically talented students throughout the United States. NMSC accomplishes its mission by conducting nationwide college scholarship programs.

EHS Retiring Principal Dennis Cramsey said there is no doubt that these two students will accomplish great things in their futures.

“Natalie and Elizabeth have been not only good students academically, but committed to saving their school community and put in countless hours of community service,” he said. “Both just graduated.”

Viox will attend Missouri State University of Science and Technology in Rolla and student architectural engineering, and Loveridge will attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., to student medicine.

