EAST ST. LOUIS – Armon R. Simpson, 18, and Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, both of East St. Louis, Illinois, have been charged by superseding indictment with Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, Carjacking, and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence. Both men have been ordered detained pending trial.

According to court documents, between July 12, 2021, and August 5, 2021, Simpson, Burgess, and others, conspired to commit armed carjackings, including three carjackings in the Eastern District of Missouri and the Southern District of Illinois. The final carjacking prior to their arrest occurred on August 5, 2021. Burgess and Simpson approached a vehicle in downtown Saint Louis,

Missouri, displayed firearms at the passengers, and forcibly took their vehicle. Afterwards, they fled to East St. Louis, Illinois, where they shot a man walking in an apartment complex and then discarded the stolen vehicle.

If convicted, Simpson and Burgess face up to 15 years imprisonment on the Carjacking charge, 5 years for Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, and an additional sentence of 7 years for Using a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, which must run consecutive to all other sentences.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), the East St. Louis Police Department, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and Saint Louis County Police Department. PSEG is a newly formed Illinois State Police unit embedded in and working in direct partnership with the East St. Louis Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Alexandria Burns is prosecuting the case.

