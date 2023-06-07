ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse firefighters battled a destructive blaze on Monday that damaged a home at 1270 County Line Road, and the lives of two dogs trapped inside were lost.

The fire call came in at 1 p.m. on Monday and appeared to begin in a nearby shed and spread to the house. The family also lost all the contents inside.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Roodhouse Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

The White Hall Fire Department provided mutual support to combat the fire.

The shed was described as a 12 x 12 to 12 x 14 shed behind the home and was located about 30 feet from the house. Fire officials said the wind blew the heat to the back side of the modular home and it then caught fire.

There were not any injuries to people or firefighters in the incident.

More like this:

Shed Fully Engulfed in Flames, Spreads to Nearby House
Apr 13, 2025
Update: Suspect Taken Into Custody After Columbia Standoff
Aug 27, 2025
Edwardsville Fire Chief Reports Details About Intense Second Floor Fire
Aug 27, 2025
Former Illinois Mine Manager Pleads Guilty to Safety Fraud
Aug 29, 2025
Trenton Family Faces $100,000 Loss After Two Flash Floods
Jul 30, 2025

 