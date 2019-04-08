TROY - Two died in an early morning house fire in Troy, IL., on Avalon Drive.

The call to fire officials came in at 1 a.m. for the fire. The flames also are reported to have spread to the next-door home.

Officials said the Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Several area fire departments were called to battle the heavy blaze. The Madison County Coroner's Office was also called to the scene.

More info will be provided as soon as it is released. Fire officials say the blaze may have started because of a lightning strike during the heavy overnight storm.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

