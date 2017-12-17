GRANITE CITY - Two died in a fire in the 1700 block of Minerva Street early Sunday morning.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports Sunday afternoon the deaths of two Granite City, Illinois residents following an early morning residential structure fire.

The two who died in the fire are identified as:



Randall R. Witter Sr.

Male/White, 70 years of age

Granite City, Illinois



Rhonda M. Witter

White/Female, 59 years of age

Granite City, Illinois

Madison County 911 Dispatch Center was contacted at 4:36 a.m. on Sunday, reporting a structure fire in the 1700 block of Minerva Street, Granite City. The Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Granite City Police Department.

When the fire department arrived on scene, there was a heavy fire load seen in the living room of the residence. Firefighters were able to gain access to the residence and conducted a search of the home and would locate both victims inside of the residence.

Mr. Witter was pronounced deceased at 5:54 a.m., and Mrs. Witter was pronounced deceased at 5:55 a.m., by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Sakina Vernor.

An autopsy examination will be conducted at a later time today. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of drugs, alcohol and carbon monoxide will be conducted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and under the direction of the Long Lake Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach, Illinois

