GODFREY - A head-on traffic crash at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday at West Delmar and Riehl Lane in Godfrey caused a road shutdown, but no one was injured in the crash, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Godfrey said today.

No one was transported from the scene with injuries.

“It appeared from the investigation, the crash occurred due to a problem with an equipment malfunction on the driver’s side tire of one of the vehicles,” Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. “The tire problem caused the vehicle to come into the other lane of traffic and the head-on accident occurred. EMS was called but there were no injuries.”

One of the vehicles was a 2012 Ford and the other a 1996 Chevy Caprice. The roads were shut down briefly, Dimitroff said for cleanup.

