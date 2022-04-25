MEADOWBROOK - A young boy and girl were reported missing for a period of time Monday evening off Truman Street in Meadowbrook, however, the children were located by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from neighboring firefighters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto, Meadowbrook, Cottage Hills, and Rosewood Heights fire agencies assisted in the location of the two children.

The children were both discovered by about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The children's family was emotional and very happy with their return.

More like this: