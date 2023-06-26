JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals have been charged with possession of several stolen items, including hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a GoPro camera, and several other items after both had previously been convicted of felonies, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Brenda L. Bonney, 53, of Murphy, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and theft in an amount between $500 to $10,000. Patrick A. Greenwell, 40, of Brighton, was also charged with the same offenses, as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Both were charged on June 20, 2023.

The stolen items in this case include, but are not limited to, “three hundred seventy-two (372) .22 caliber rounds of firearm ammunition, a silver silverware set, a Daytona Bike Week 2000 Harley Davidson Hat, a GoPro 3 plus camera with accessories, a Vintorio Wine Aerator, and a portable welding kit,” according to court records. Greenwell also reportedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Two two were not charged with stealing the items, but possessing them while “knowing” them to be stolen. Where exactly the items were stolen from was not mentioned in court filings.

Bonney and Greenwell had both previously been convicted of felonies prior to these charges being filed. While Bonney’s specific felony charge was not listed, Greenwell had been convicted of burglary on January 20, 2023.

Bonney was charged with a Super Class 3 felony, while Greenwell was charged with a Super Class 2 felony, for unlawfully possessing the stolen ammunition after their prior felony convictions. Both were additionally charged with Class 3 felonies for the theft in this case, and Greenwell received an additional Class 3 felony charge for meth possession.

Bail was set at $75,000 for each individual. More information on Bonney’s case can be found here, while more information about Greenwell’s case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

