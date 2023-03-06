ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, March 5, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Timothy White, 34 years of age, of the 4200 block of Obannon Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63129, and Adam Andrews, 29 years of age, of the 1300 block of White Hawk Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri 63366, for Harassment First Degree, False Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Making False Report. Booking photos of White and Andrews are attached. White and Andrews are each being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

A summary of the probable cause statement reads: On March 4, 2023, Defendant White and Defendant Andrews, acting together, called Victim and Andrews identified himself as a St. Louis County Police Detective named Detective Collins and provided a false badge number.

As Detective Collins Defendant Andrews acting with White informed Victim that the father of her child had been murdered.

As Detective Collins, Defendant Andrews acting with White, asked to meet with the victim to discuss the case.

The victim immediately experienced emotional distress from this false representation.

As a result of these false acts, a police report was made dealing with an emergency danger to life and caused an emergency response to occur.

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

