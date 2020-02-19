HARTFORD - Two area men were charged with Attempted Armed Robbery after an incident that took place in Hartford at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

On Feb. 16, Hartford Police Sergeant Dan Geil was dispatched to Hartford Park for a report of a possible traffic crash with the vehicle occupants fighting. Lieutenant Lee Bazzell of the Roxana Police Department and Officer Luke Wells of the South Roxana Police Department responded to assist.

Hartford Police Chief Brandon Flanigan said on the officers' arrival, they quickly discovered the four occupants of one of the vehicles involved, lured the occupants of the second vehicle into the park with the intent to commit an armed robbery. Sergeant Geil’s investigation revealed there was probable cause to arrest the four suspects.

"Two of the four suspects arrested were juveniles and were transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center," Flanigan said. "Their prosecution will be handled in the Madison County Juvenile Court System and their names will not be released. The two adult suspects were identified as Nathan L. Rodgers of the 600 block of South Delmar, Hartford, and Darren J. Spruill of the 100 block of Charlene Street, East Alton. Rodgers and Spruill were transported to and held the Madison County Jail where they were held pending formal charges.

"On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office. Rodgers and Spruill were both charged with Attempt Armed Robbery a class 1 felony with bond set at 100,000."

Hartford Chief Flanigan added: "I would like to commend Sergeant Geil, Lieutenant Bazzell and Officer Wells for their quick response and exhaustive effort on this incident. I would also like to thank the Wood River Police Department for the use of their facility to conduct interviews and temporarily lodge the suspects. Officers from Wood River also assisted with transport and booking of the suspects. We have an amazing working relationship with the surrounding police agencies and our department will always be indebted to them."

