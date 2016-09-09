WOOD RIVER - Two suspects were charged with armed robbery, Class X felonies, and one was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

Jaron D. Petty, 20, 200 block of Rand Drive, Ferguson, Mo., and Mariah N. Allen, 18, of 100 block of Wood River, IL., were charged in the case. Petty's charge of armed robbery was enhanced since a shot was fired during the crime.

Bond on the suspects was set at $100,000. Both were transported this afternoon to Madison County Jail.

At 8:30 on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, 2016, Wood River Police received a 9-1-1 call from a resident in the 100 block of Park Ave. advising a male on his fro nt porch is bleeding from the head and requesting assistance.

"On officers' arrival it was determined the injured male was the victim of an armed robbery," Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said. "The victim stated he was in a vehicle with a female parked behind Thompson Street apartments when two black males wearing dark hoodies approached him. Both suspects were reportedly armed with handguns.

"The victim was ordered to give up his property and to get out of the car," Bunt continued. "As the victim exited the passenger door, one of the suspects hit him with his gun in the head. Upon hitting the victim in the head, the handgun discharged. The victim was able to run from the scene to seek help."

The victim was treated at the scene by Wood River Fire Rescue and later transported to Alton Memorial Hospital.

The investigation quickly led officers to believe the victim was setup by the female, Bunt said.

"I would like to commend the job of the patrol officers and detectives in this case for their quick action and great police work," Bunt said. "In addition we would like to thank the Madison County States Attorney’s Office who worked with our detectives in obtaining the search warrants and advice in the case. The investigation to identify the second male suspect is ongoing."

