HARDIN - These are reports of two Aggravated Battery cases in Calhoun County.

On August 7th, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in progress on Pleasant Dale Hollow, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, Robert L. Jarvis, aged 36, of Kampsville, for the following offense:

Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older

Jarvis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

Sterms Hollow Disturbance

On July 16, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in progress on Sterns Hollow, in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Subsequent to an investigation, Sydney J. Mulder, aged 50, of Belleville, IL, for the following offense:

Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older

Criminal Damage to Property

Mulder was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

