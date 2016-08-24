ALTON - Two have been charged following an altercation Tuesday morning involving an Alton Police officer, his canine partner, a 77-year-old woman, a suspect and a Good Samaritan.

Aaron E. Crowder was charged with one count of disarming a police officer, a Class 1 felony, and one county of aggravated battery against a police officer, a Class 2 felony. Crowder's bail was set at $70,000.

For her alleged involvement, Pearl A. Carter was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony and one count of injuring a police canine, a Class 4 felony. Her bail was set at $50,000.

The charges stem from an early morning incident in which an Alton Police officer allegedly approached Crowder, thinking there was a warrant for his arrest. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said Crowder tried to run from the officer who then allegedly grabbed his shirt. Crowder then allegedly assaulted the officer, and Simmons said the dog then attacked Crowder.

During this incident, Simmons said Carter tried to assist Crowder by beating the dog with a stick. Simmons added an unnamed Good Samaritan exited his vehicle and assisted the officer in detaining Crowder. Simmons said Crowder was taken for medical care following what Simmons called "superficial" injuries from the canine officer. Simmons also said the officer suffered minor injuries after allegedly being bit on the hand by Crowder.

The incident occurred near the corner of Highland and Brown Street in Alton.

