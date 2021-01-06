WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police announced two were charged today following a search warrant that was issued Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at The Stallion business, 53 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River.

The Wood River Police Department and the Alton Police Department executed a search warrant at The Stallion, 53 W. Ferguson Ave., Wood River on December 23.

The search warrant was obtained by the Alton Police Department after a drug investigation by the Alton Police Drug Unit. Two people were taken into custody because of the search warrant. The two were released from custody pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the two individuals were charged in Madison County Circuit Court:

JEREMY A. BRYANT

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 45

53 W. FERGUSON

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

CHON L. WALSH

WHITE/MALE

AGE: 44

3108 BROWN ST.

ALTON, ILLINOIS

Bryant was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine and Walsh was charged with Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Bryant’s bond is set at $85,000. Walsh’s bond is set at $15,000.

The charges resulted from the investigation by the Alton Police Drug Unit and the Wood River Police Drug Unit.

Due to the condition of the building the City of Wood River Building Inspector was summoned to the scene to inspect the building during the search warrant. After an inspection of the building, it was deemed uninhabitable.

The information has been turned over to the Mayor of Wood River with a request to revoke the liquor license.

