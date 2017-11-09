CARLINVILLE - After an investigation by the Carlinville Police Department, two formal charges of aggravated battery have been filed by Macoupin County State's Attorney, Jennifer Watston, against Joshua A. Green, 23, of Carlinville.

At 1:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, a male subject entered the Casey’s General Store, located at 325 West Main St. with multiple stab wounds about his body. Responding officers administered first aid until Dunn’s ambulance arrived. The male was taken to Carlinville Area Hospital where he was later transferred to a Springfield hospital.

Officers responded to an address in the 700 block of South Locust St. in Carlinville where they made contact with a male and female who had blood on and about their persons. After further investigation, a search warrant was applied for and granted for the property.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joshua A. Green is currently incarcerated at Macoupin County Jail, being held on a $75,000 bond.

Also charged with one count of aggravated battery, filed by Macoupin County State's Attorney Jennifer Watson, was Brittany P. Stewart, 23, of Carlinville.

Brittany P. Stewart is currently incarcerated at Macoupin County Jail, being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Carlinville Police Department and the Illinois State Police investigating in the case.

More like this: