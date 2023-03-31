ALTON - Two men have been charged after multiple reports of gunshots fired in the 1000 block of Brown Street in Alton at 12:28 a.m. on March 26, 2023.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers responded and located physical evidence of gunshots fired. Officers did not locate anyone injured by the gunfire, however, the residence of 1019 Brown Street was found to have been struck by several of the projectiles. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.

At 2:48 a.m. on March 29, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of 1019 Brown Street. Officers and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area and located a white 2004 Chevrolet mini-van on fire. Officers located evidence at the scene that indicated that the fire was intentionally set.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently throughout the week on both of these incidents and found them to be related and intentional towards the occupant of 1019 Brown Street. During the investigation, two individuals were taken into custody and were held at the Alton City Jail.

Today the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of these cases and charged the following:

VERNON G. MCINTOSH - Count I: Attempt First Degree Murder, Count II: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Count III: Arson. The Honorable Judge Slemer signed an arrest warrant and set bond at $2,000,000.

LORENZO D. MILLER – Count I: Solicitation of Murder and Count II: Obstructing Justice. The Honorable Judge Slemer signed an arrest warrant and set bond at $2,000,000.

