Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will have two staff present on Medication Assisted Treatment at the Missouri & Illinois Behavioral Health Conference October 23-25 in St. Louis, Mo.

Presenting on “MAT: Treatment Requires More Than Medication” on October 24 during the conference will be Centerstone’s Medical Services Director Angela Manns, RN, BSN, QMHP, and MAT Grant Coordinator Mona Miller, LCSW.

“We will present on the challenges of meeting the needs of those with opioid use disorders across a large geographic area,” said Miller.

Article continues after sponsor message

The focus of the presentation will center on Centerstone’s Hub and Spoke Model used at its Marion MAT facility, located at 202 South Bentley in Marion.

In Marion, Centerstone serves as the hub, which is a regional opioid treatment center responsible for coordinating the care and support services for patients who have complex substance use disorders and/or co-occurring mental health conditions. The spokes are primary care practices, specialty practices or health centers, and they are responsible for coordinating the care and support services for patients with opioid use disorders who have less complex needs.

“Since being awarded the MAT grant last fall and opening the MAT facility in April, we have experienced success with the Hub and Spoke Model and are honored to share our experiences at the conference,” Miller said.

More like this: