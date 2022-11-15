MADISON COUNTY - In accordance with Illinois Supreme Court Rule 39, as Chief Judge of the Third Judicial Circuit of Illinois, I do hereby give notice to the members of the Bar that two vacancies exist for the position of Associate Judge for the Third Judicial Circuit. This vacancy exists due to the retirements of Associate Judge Philip B. Alfeld and Thomas William Chapman, effective July 5 and July 21, 2022, respectively.

Applications shall be taken from any United States citizen, who is an attorney licensed to practice law in the State of Illinois and a resident of the Third Judicial Circuit. Applicants shall have 30 days after this notice of vacancy within which to electronically file a signed application with the Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts on the form prescribed and furnished by the Director.

The instructions for submitting an application electronically are available on the Supreme Court’s website: http://illinoiscourts.gov. If unable to submit an application electronically, an applicant must submit two (2) signed originals of the prescribed application with the Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts at the following address: Marcia M. Meis, Director Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts 3101 Old Jacksonville Road Springfield, IL 62704-6488 PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE OFFICE OF ASSOCIATE JUDGE WAS REVISED ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 AND ONLY APPLICATIONS ON THE REVISED FORM WILL BE ACCEPTED. Whether electronically filed, mailed or hand-delivered, all applications must be received in the Administrative Office within thirty (30) days after the date of this notice.

If filed electronically, the deadline is 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022. If mailed or hand-delivered, the deadline is 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022. An application form can be obtained from the Chief Judge’s office, the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts or from the above-referenced Illinois Supreme Court’s website http://illinoiscourts.gov and downloaded from the Judicial Vacancies link. Facsimile applications will not be accepted.

- Chief Judge William A. Mudge

