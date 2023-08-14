JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals from Jerseyville were arrested on meth possession charges in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Geoffrey J. Scott, 42, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of more than 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 8. Scott was charged with one Class 1 felony and his bail was set at $20,000.

David D. Gettings, 60, also of Jerseyville, was charged on Aug. 9 with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Gettings was charged with a Class 3 felony and his bail was set at $10,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

