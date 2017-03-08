SOUTH ROXANA - Three arrests have been made by the South Roxana Police Department regarding three separate and unrelated incidents at the South Roxana Dollar General, located at 405 Broadway, between Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2017.



Arlene F. Klaffer, 52, of the 1100 block of Second Street in Bethalto and Carol C. Saufnauer, 62, of the 4800 block of Poag Road in Edwardsville are each being charged with the second subsequent offense of retail theft under $300, which is a Class 4 felony. Both women's bail was set at $15,000.

According to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, Klaffer was witnessed by an employee of the South Roxana Dollar General placing merchandise into her coat pocket around 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2017. Klaffer was arrested and subsequently released pending felony warrant application, due to her criminal history of previous thefts.

On Jan. 30, 2017, at around 8:06 p.m., the South Roxana Police Department was called to that Dollar General to find someone allegedly hiding merchandise in a trench coat. According to a release from Coles, officers found Saufnauer in the parking lot and were able to retrieve the allegedly stolen merchandise from her person. She was arrested and released pending felony warrants.

Both warrants were filed on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Neither woman was in custody as of yesterday.

