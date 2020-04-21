COLLINSVILLE - On Monday, 4/20/20, the Major Case Squad took a 24-year-old female and 20-year-old male into custody reference the murder of Devin Judd. On Tuesday, 4/21/20, the Major Case Squad presented information to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office relative to the offenses committed on Sunday, 4/19/20.

After reviewing the facts, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued the following charges;

Dakota L. Winters

24 YOA

Granite City, IL

- Armed Robbery (Class X).

Caleb D.E. Smith

20 YOA

Granite City, IL

- Three counts First Degree Murder (Class M), Armed Robbery (Class X), Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3).

Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Commerce Dr just north of Interstate 55 before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A hotel employee told detectives that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Devin Judd, arrived to the hotel with a gunshot wound.

Judd later died after being taken to a local hospital, police said. Authorities later determined that both suspects had been with Judd for much of Sunday evening before robbing him.

The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp set bond for Dakota Winters at $200,000 and Caleb Smith at $500,000.

