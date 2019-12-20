BETHALTO - Two have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides of a woman, 59, and a males 32 and 30 years old.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., after being wanted for a multi-state crime spree and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides. The three were found dead at a home on Mill Street in Bethalto.

The Hazelwood Police Department and officers from Clarksville, Tenn., said the two were wanted in connection to a kidnapping/aggravated assault and were hiding in a Hazelwood hotel and there were warrants out for them for capital murder in Alabama and aggravated in Tennessee.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Charges Filed Against Bethalto Couple In Connection With Child Pornography
Mar 3, 2025
Firefighters Tackle Major Brush Fire At Culp Lane Overpass
Mar 11, 2025
Zion Lutheran School Celebrates Talented Young Authors
Mar 11, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Tom Beiermann Offers 35 Years of Experience
Mar 19, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Dallas Zimmerman Advocates for Transparency
Mar 18, 2025

 