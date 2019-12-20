BETHALTO - Two have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides of a woman, 59, and a males 32 and 30 years old.

Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., after being wanted for a multi-state crime spree and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides. The three were found dead at a home on Mill Street in Bethalto.

The Hazelwood Police Department and officers from Clarksville, Tenn., said the two were wanted in connection to a kidnapping/aggravated assault and were hiding in a Hazelwood hotel and there were warrants out for them for capital murder in Alabama and aggravated in Tennessee.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

