Two Apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., May Be Linked to Three Bethalto Deaths
BETHALTO - Two have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides of a woman, 59, and a males 32 and 30 years old.
Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been apprehended in Hazelwood, Mo., after being wanted for a multi-state crime spree and may be linked to the Bethalto homicides. The three were found dead at a home on Mill Street in Bethalto.
The Hazelwood Police Department and officers from Clarksville, Tenn., said the two were wanted in connection to a kidnapping/aggravated assault and were hiding in a Hazelwood hotel and there were warrants out for them for capital murder in Alabama and aggravated in Tennessee.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
