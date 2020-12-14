ALTON - Alton Police Department released information Monday that two Alton women died as a result of injuries sustained during a traffic crash Saturday afternoon on Illinois Route 143.

The investigation revealed the tan Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 143 when it swerved for an unknown reason, left the roadway, and rolled multiple times. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police said one woman was identified as Chastity A. Montoya, a 24-year-old of Alton, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Madison County Deputy Coroner.

The other occupant, identified as Mia A. Womack, 25-year-old of Alton, was transported via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation was completed by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: