ALTON – Two Alton residents have been charged in separate felony cases of domestic battery.

Byron R. Delp Sr., 62, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 3, 2025 with one count each of criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Oct. 2, 2025, Delp allegedly pushed a household or family member to the ground, causing them to fall; charging documents state he also caused over $500 worth of damage to the victim’s “television, bicycle, and hunting bow.”

Another Alton man, 38-year-old James A. Stewart, was charged in an unrelated case from Oct. 1, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.

Stewart allegedly strangled a family or household member and forcibly pushed the victim into a wall on Sept. 30, 2025. He had previously been convicted of attempted murder in a Madison County case from 2006.

According to the state’s petition to deny Stewart’s pretrial release from custody, the incident was captured on video.

“Video from inside the apartment showed him grab her by the throat, push her into a wall, then take her to the ground, continuing to accost her as she screams,” the petition states. “Defendant has a prior Attempted Murder conviction involving a family member.”

Both cases against Delp and Stewart were presented by the Alton Police Department, and both were ordered remanded to jail for their initial appearances in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

