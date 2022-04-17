GREENVILLE- Two Alton juvenile females were transported to a hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle accident at 1:27 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, on Illinois Route 127 at U.S. Route 40 in Greenville. A 23-year-old Greenville female died in the accident.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 127 at US Route 40, Greenville, IL., Bond County

WHEN: April 16, 2022, at approximately 1:27 p.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – 2005 White GMC Pickup Truck

Unit 2 – 2007 Blue Nissan Maxima

DRIVERS:

Unit 1 – Juvenile, 16-year-old female from Smithboro, IL. – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – 23-year-old female from Greenville, IL. – Deceased

PASSENGER:

Unit 2 – Juvenile, 17-year-old male from Alton, IL. – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – Juvenile, 13-year-old female from Alton, IL. – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 2 – Nicholas D. Maple, 25-year-old male from Baton Rouge, LA. – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on US Route 40 approaching Illinois Route 127. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 40 approaching Illinois Route 127. Unit 1 failed to yield and attempted to turn left onto Illinois Route 127 southbound as Unit 2 was traveling through the intersection. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation.

