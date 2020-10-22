GODFREY - At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon a pair of accidents happened simultaneously in Godfrey. One crash occurred near Schnucks at Godfrey Road in Godfrey with two cars and no injuries. The second, more serious crash happened at Godfrey Road and Taylor Avenue about a mile away. Two vehicles were involved and five total were injured in the crash.

Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said none of the injuries in the second crash appeared life-threatening, but all were transported to a local hospital.

He said the exact cause of the second accident was not yet officially known, but Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating.

