WATERLOO - Engineering and surveying firm Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen, Inc. has hired Jeanne Switzer of St. Charles, Mo. Switzer will work as a Structural Engineering Designer based out of TWM’s Waterloo, Ill., office.

Switzer recently earned her master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Saint Louis University with a focus on structures. She also graduated cum laude from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Before joining TWM, Switzer worked as a graduate research assistant at SLU and completed engineering internships at Huval & Associates, Inc. and C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates, LLC in Lafayette, La. She is a member of the American Society for Civil Engineers, the American Concrete Institute and the American Institute of Steel Construction.

TWM is a 100% employee-owned firm providing civil, structural and railway engineering, land surveying and a full array of geospatial services. Celebrating 71 years in business, TWM serves clients locally and throughout the U.S. With a total of five locations in the greater St. Louis region, the firm was ranked the 7th Largest Engineering Firm in the metropolitan area by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2017.

