EDWARDSVILLE - Twin brothers Grant and Gunner Greenwell have each earned a special academic honor.

Lewis & Clark has announced that Grant Greenwell was the winner of an LC Board of Trustees Career Scholarship in Information Technology, which includes tuition and fees covered for a full year.

This scholarship is awarded for the Fall/Spring semester of 2022-2023 and the applicant must have a GPA of 2.5 out of 4.0, full-time student, and be recommended by a prior school counselor, teacher, or principal. Grant went to Alton Marquette and graduated with High Honors and has been on President's list each semester since attending LCCC.

Grant is attending Lewis & Clark Community College where he is studying Information Technology.

Meanwhile, his brother Gunner was the recipient of the Excellence Award In English Composition at Western Governors University (WGU). While he's there he's studying to become an elementary education teacher.

This Excellence Award is achieved for outstanding work and has to be nominated as having exceptional performance that is passed with the highest score available on each aspect of the assessment.

Grant and Gunner are the sons of Jason and Sara Greenwell of Edwardsville and they couldn't be more proud of their boys.

