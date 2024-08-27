Twenty-Three Additional Red Lobster Locations Set To Close Across Country, Alton Business Is Not On List
ALTON - A recent court filing shows Red Lobster is rejecting leads of 23 locations by Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. A total of more than 100 Red Lobster restaurants closed earlier in the summer.
The Alton Red Lobster at 170 E Beltline Parkway, Alton, is not on the closure list released by Red Lobster corporate.
The Alton Red Lobster has always been a strong performer for the company.
Once the next 23 Red Lobster restaurants are closed, there will be about 500 left, down from the 650 that existed about a year ago.
Red Lobster is in the process of selling its company to Fortress Credit Corp., a lender with restaurant management. The firm recently provided $100 million loan to keep the company in business.
These are the Illinois Red Lobster locations set to close:
-1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais
-902 Commons Drive, Geneva
-4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria