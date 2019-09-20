EDWARDSVILLE - The Tiger Ambush Classic presented by the Edwardsville Band Boosters is set for Saturday, Sept. 21. Gates will open at noon.

“We have 29 bands competing,” said first-year Edwardsville High School Band Director Ryan Lipscomb. “There will be great competition there and a lot of well regarded and very talented bands coming. The competition at the top will be pretty fierce.”

Edwardsville High School will perform an exhibition at 9 p.m. to close the show. The theme of the EHS performance is “Polluted.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are exploring oil spills and the toxicity of things in the environment with the show,” Lipscomb said.

The Edwardsville High School Band Boosters plan concessions all day. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Lipscomb expects a capacity crowd by evening, so those wanting seats should likely turn out early for the event.

The schedule is as follows:

Class A

12:45 p.m. - McCluer North

1:00 p.m. - Northwest

1:15 - Salem Community

1:30 - Providence Catholic

1:45 - Parkway South

2:00 - Wesclin

2:15 - Parkway West

Class AA

2:45 - Richland Community

3:00 - Waterloo

3:15 - Effingham

3:30 - Carbondale

3:45 - Mater Dei Catholic

4:00 - Highland

4:15 - Parkway North

4:30 - Fort Zumwalt South

4:45 p.m. - Lafayette

Exhibition and Awards:

5:00 p.m. - EIU Panther Marching Band

5:15 p.m. - A/AA Awards

Class AAA

5:30 p.m - Hillsboro

5:45 p.m. - Parkway Central

6:00 p.m. - Marquette

6:15 p.m. - Francis Howell

6:30 p.m. - Francis Howell

6:45 p.m. - Rockwood Summit

7:00 p.m. - Mascoutah

Class AAAA

7:30 p.m. - Marion

7:45 p.m. - Newton

8:00 p.m. - Granite City

8:15 p.m. - Oakville

8:30 p.m. - O’Fallon Township

8:45 p.m. - Timberland

Exhibition

9:00 p.m. - Edwardsville

More like this: