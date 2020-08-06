SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced 20 weeks of state extended benefits (EB) are now available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. Illinois law provides for 20 weeks of EB during times of “high unemployment,” as defined in the law, instead of the 13 weeks of EB that was available in Illinois since May.

Currently, there are 30 states providing 13 weeks of EB, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of EB. South Dakota is the only state not currently providing any number of EB weeks.

Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov.

