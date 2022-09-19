Tim Turnbeaugh, a Senior Olympics champion sprinter.ALTON - Tim Turnbeaugh is quite a motivator for young Marquette Catholic High School boys and girls cross country and track and field participants. What some may not know is that Tim, who is in his early 60s, is quite a speedster himself on the track. Tim is so fast on his feet that he captured the gold medal in both the 200 and 400 meters at a Senior Olympics regional event this past weekend in Springfield to qualify for the national finals in May in Pittsburgh.

Turnbeaugh recorded times of 1:15 for the 400 and 33.0 for the 200 meters.

“I had forgotten the rush of leading a race from the start and then winning,” he said. “It was cool as could be. I was very excited.”

Turnbeaugh thanked Marquette’s legendary sprint coach Steve Bunn for his help in the starting blocks in his training. He thought Bunn’s help was a difference-maker in his solid times.

Turnbeaugh said a man, who was 55, posted a time of 24.0 in the 200 meters and another did a 6-minute 1,500 and a 2:28 time for 800 meters in the 61-64 division.

“There were some really good athletes out there,” he said of the Senior Olympics competition in Springfield.

