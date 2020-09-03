ST. LOUIS - As the city of St. Louis grapples with the loss of Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris “Bo” Bohannon, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today it has paid off the mortgage on his home in full. Now, his family will never have to make another mortgage payment, and will never have to worry about losing the home they shared together.

Officer Bohannon died on August 30, after being shot in the line of duty by a barricaded gunman on the city’s south side.

The 29-year-old had served the citizens of St. Louis as a police officer for more than 3.5 years. He is survived by his wife, Alexis, and his three children -- two sons and a daughter, all under the age of 10.

Eight St. Louis Police Officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1 of this year, demonstrating the risk these officers face every day they kiss their families goodbye.

“Officer Bohannon was a police officer who protected the city where he was raised and where he was raising his family. When he got the call, he didn’t hesitate -- he rushed headlong into a dangerous situation, because that is what heroes do. Answering a call for help cost him his life. Now, it is our turn to take care of the beautiful family he leaves behind, the same way he took care of his community,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will support the Bohannon family through its Fallen First Responder Home Program. Created in 2015, the program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families who have sustained such sudden, tragic loss.

You can help the Tunnel to Towers Foundation continue to provide mortgage-free homes to the families of heroes like Officer Bohannon by donating $11 per month at tunnel2towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation?

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

More like this: