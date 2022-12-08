WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome.

O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5.

Shannon Lowell led the way for O'Fallon with 21 points, with Josie Christopher adding eight points, D'Myjah Bolds scored seven points, Jaliah Pelly had five points, Haeli Tart hit for four points, Laylah Jackson had three points and Zsana Hawkins had two points.

Ashlyn Hauk led the Tigers with eight points, while Emerson Weller had seven points and Kaitlyn Morningstar scored six points.

The Panthers are now 7-1, while the Tigers go to 2-6.

JERSEY 47, HARDIN CALHOUN 39: Jersey spotted Calhoun a first-quarter lead before stepping up to take control in the second quarter in seeing off the Warriors at Havens Gym.

Calhoun had a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, with the Panthers going ahead at halftime 22-17, seeing the Warriors cut the edge to 30-27 after three quarters, but outscored Calhoun in the fourth 17-12 to take the win.

Meredith Gray led Jersey with 15 points, while Tessa Crawford hit for 11 points, Cali Breden had 10 points, Ella Smith scored seven points and Cate Breden had four points.

The Panthers are now 5-4, while the Warriors drop to 3-2.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

HILLSBORO 46, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35: Hillsboro jumped out to a big first-half lead and didn't look back in taking the win over the Explorers at Marquette Family Arena.

The Hilltoppers led all the way through, with quarter scores of 14-6, 28-11 and 38-22, with Marquette outscoring Hillsboro in the fourth quarter 13-8.

Haley Rodgers again led the Explorers with 11 points, while Nia Ballinger had nine points, Olivia Kratschmer hit for seven points, Allie Weiner had six points and Payton Patterson had three points.

Hillsboro is now 3-5, while Marquette goes to 5-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 28: In the White Hall North Greene tournament, Griggsville-Perry jumped out to a big first-half lead and didn't look back in taking the win over Calhoun.

The Tornadoes went out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead, then extended the advantage to 41-11 at halftime and 64-18 after three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring Griggsville in the fourth period 10-4.

Chase Ralston led Calhoun with nine points, while Connor Longnecker hit for six points, Landon Sievers and Jack Zipprich had four points each, Drew Wallendorf hit for three points and Mason Eilerman scored two points.

The Warriors are now 1-3 on the season.

In other boys' basketball games for Wednesday, Granite City won at home over KIPP Academy of St. Louis 68-60.

MVCHA HOCKEY

HIGHLAND 2, ALTON 2: Alton took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Highland came back to tie the game later on, and a scoreless third period allowed the Bulldogs to share the points with the Redbirds at East Alton Ice Arena.

Wyatt Rinderer Highland up with an unassisted goal at 1:50, but Alton drew level with a goal at 6:01 from Colton Thompson, assisted by Noah Johnson, with the score 1-1 after the first period. In the second, the Redbirds took the lead on a Lawson Bell goal from Thompson and Talan Neely at 1:15, but the Bulldogs tied the game at 3:44 with an unassisted goal by Dylan Kreke. The third period was scoreless, with the game ending in a draw.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton outshot Highland in the game 32-21.

The Redbirds are now 2-2-2 on the year, while the Bulldogs go to 0-7-2.

BOYS BOWLING

MONDAY'S RESULT

O'FALLON 33, ALTON 7: Eric Spond led Alton with a 673 series, including a high game of 243, in the Redbirds' loss to O'Fallon in a dual meet at Bowl Haven Lanes on Monday.

Roman Cross shot a 575 set for Alton, with a high game of 213 and Ben Mitchell had a two-game series of 376, with a high game of 195.

In the junior varsity meet, Ryan Cook led Alton with a two-game series of 439, with a high game of 224, in the Redbirds' 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

COLLINSVILLE 36, ALTON 4: Mitchell came back to lead the Redbirds with a 617 series, having a high game of 212, in the Redbirds' loss to Collinsville, again at Bowl Haven Lanes on Wednesday.

Brayden Buchanan shot a 570 series for Alton, with a high game of 222, and Cross had a 540 set, his high game being 185.

Cole Ruckman led the Kahoks with a 650 series, with a high game of 229, while Jacob Taylor shot a 644 series, with a high game of 265 and Ben Sloan had a 595 series, his high game being 202.

In the JV meet, Cook again led the Redbirds, shooting a 578 series, with a high game of 216, as Alton won over Collinsville 7-0. Jacob Coats led the Kahoks with a 544 series and a high game of 233.

GIRLS BOWLING

MONDAY'S RESULT

O'FALLON 40, ALTON 0: Rebekah Von Plinsky led Alton with a 441 set, having a high game of 168, as the Redbirds lost to O'Fallon at Bowl Haven Lanes in a Monday meet.

Alex Taulbee had a 404 series for the Redbirds, including a high game of 145, and Clara Veloff shot a 382 set, with a high game of 142.

Hannah Williams led the Panthers with a 610 series, including a high game of 218, while Abby Lands shot a 529 series, with a high game of 193, and both Jenna Hoemer and Amber Montante each had a 513 series, with Hoener's high game being 181 and Montante shooting a high game of 179.

In the JV meet, Chalysa Jarrett led Alton with a 440 series, including a high game of 197, in the Redbirds' 7-0 loss to O'Fallon. Jade Dougherty was the top bowler for the Panthers with a 406 series and a high game of 148.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

COLLINSVILLE 40, ALTON 0: Taulbee led Alton with a 375 series, with a high game of 161, in the Redbirds' loss on Wednesday to Collinsville, again at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Berlynn Clayton had a 371 series for the Redbirds, including a high game of 141, and Von Plinsky shot a 368 series, with a pair of games of 129.

Livia Montgomery and Sophia Tottleben led the way for the Kahoks with both shooting a 590 series, Montgomery having a high game of 211 and Tottleben's high game being 210, while Uvia Montgomery shot a 570 set, with a high game of 198.

In the junior varsity meet, Jarrett led Alton with a 352 series and a 133 high game as Collinsville took a 7-0 win over the Redbirds. Joanne Palmes and Taylor Mordis each had a 562 series for the Kahoks, with Palmes having a high game of 202, while Mordis' high game was 195.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930. and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

