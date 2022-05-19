WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

In the semifinals of the Class 2A Marquette regional at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, Columbia eliminated Staunton 14-4, while Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated the host Explorers 7-2 to advance to Saturday's final.

The Eagles are now 22-7-1, while the Crusaders improve to 17-16. The Bulldogs end their season 9-15, while the Explorers were eliminated with a 21-13 record.

In the semifinals of the Gillespie regional, the result between the host Miners and Carlinville wasn't available at press time.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 11, VALMEYER 8: Marissa scored six runs in the second to go ahead 7-2, while Valmeyer rallied with one in third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game 7-7. The Meteors then scored four times in the home half of the fifth and never looked back in eliminating the Pirates in the Gibault regional.

Jake Killy had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while both Clay Juelfs and Jordan McSchooler had two hits and two RBIs each and Ethan Rowe-Brown had a hit.

Elijah Miller struck out five while on the mound.

Marissa is now 12-5 and will play the host Hawks, a 15-0 winner over Dupo in the second semifinal, in the final on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Pirates end their season 6-21.

CLASS 1A AT HARDIN CALHOUN

PAWNEE 8, HARDIN CALHOUN 3: In the first semifinal at Calhoun, Pawnee conceded the opening run to the Warriors, then scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings en route to the win to advance the Indians to the regional final.

Luke Wickenhauser had three hits and two RBIs for Calhoun, while August Squier had two hits and both Cade Sievers and Davis Wilson also had hits.

Patrick Friedel struck out three batters while on the mound, while Wickenhauser fanned two.

Pawnee is now 16-5 and moves on to the final against the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Nokomis and Carrollton, which will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. The Warriors conclude their season 7-22.

REGULAR SEASON

In a regular season game played on Wednesday, Jersey defeated Alton at Redbirds Field 10-5. The Panthers are now 15-16, while the Redbirds go to 7-21.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a match played Wednesday at the Belleville West gym, the host Maroons won over Marquette Catholic 25-21, 25-14. West is now 12-13, while the Explorers are 7-10 and play Father McGivney Catholic in the regular season finale on Friday night.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT WILLIAMSVILLE

WILLIAMSVILLE 11, CARLINVILLE 2: In the second regional semifinal at Williamsville, the host Bullets scored nine unanswered runs in the second through fifth innings to take the win and eliminate Carlinville.

Hannah Gibson led the Cavaliers with two hits and a RBI, while Braley Wiser had a RBI triple for her only hit and Kendall Maddox, Morgan Broaddus, Olivia Kunz and Catie Sims all had hits on the day.

Maddox struck out four while in the circle for Carlinville

Williamsville is now 15-11 and advances to the final against Stanford Olympia, who defeated New Berlin on Tuesday 16-2, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Cavies end their season 14-6.

In the Breese Central regional, the semifinal game between Roxana and the host Cougars was postponed by rain and will be played on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 1, ALTON 0: In a tight pitcher's dual at Glik Park, Highland pushed across the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the win over Alton.

Karli Dant, Maci Miles, Abby Schultz and Madalyn Trauernicht all had the hits for the Bulldogs, while Breanna Habermehl had the only RBI.

Sophie Parkerson tossed a no-hitter for Highland, striking out 11, while Grace Presley fanned three for the Redbirds.

The Bulldogs are now 17-9, while Alton goes to 11-16.

In another regular season game at Waterloo, Granite City put up seven runs in the third, with the host Bulldogs scoring four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to take a 9-7 win. Waterloo is now 16-10, while the Warriors fall to 2-18.

TUESDAY, MAY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

CLASS 2A AT MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

FREEBURG 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: In the first semifinal of the Marquette regional, top-seeded Freeburg scored three runs in the first, two in the second, three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the 10-run rule win over Southwestern.

Maddy Seymour had the only hit of the day for the Piasa Birds, while Hannah Nixon went all the way inside the circle, although having no strikeouts.

The Midgets are now 28-1, while Southwestern ends their season 9-13.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, COLUMBIA 2: In the second semifinal, Marquette scored once in the first, four in both the third and fourth and three in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win in eliminating Columbia.

Lauren Lenihan had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Explorers, while Hayley Porter had three hits, both Kennedy Eveans and Carli Foersterling had two hits and two RBIs each, Jalynn Dickson had two hits and a RBI, Alyssa Coles and Olivia Tinsley each had a hit and Sydney Ehrman had a RBI.

Lenihan went all the way inside the circle for Marquette, fanning eight.

The Explorers are 15-11 and meet Freeburg in the final on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Eagles were eliminated at 15-10.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 14, O'FALLON 2: Edwardsville jumped to a 10-0 lead after the first three innings and went on to a 10-run rule win at O'Fallon.

Emily Wolff had four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ryleigh Owens had three hits, Jillian Hawkes had two hits, which also included a homer, and two RBIs, Tatum Van Ryswyk had two hits and drove home a run, Avery Hamilton socked a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, Zoie Boyd and Riley Nelson both had a hit and RBI and both Sydney Lawrence and Brook Tolle each had a hit.

Owens went all the way in the circle, striking out nine.

The Tigers are now 26-2, with the Panthers going to 10-14.

ALTON 20, EAST ST. LOUIS 3: Alton scored 14 runs in the opening inning, then scored three in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth in going on to the 15-run rule win over East St. Louis on the road.

Kharma West had two hits and four RBis for the Redbirds, with Audrey Evola having two hits and two RBIs, Morgan Plummer and Grace Presley had a hit and two RBIs each, Alissa Sauls had a hit, Lauren O'Neill drove in two runs and both Emily Landyut and Paige Morris both had RBIs.

Crystal Hallman hit a three-run homer for the Flyers.

Presley struck out six in the circle for Alton, while Savannah Russell fanned four.

The Redbirds are now 11-15, while East Side is now 0-11.

JERSEY 7, MASCOUTAH 0: Jersey scored three runs in the first and two each in the second and fifth in the Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah.

Ashlyn Brown and Bria Tuttle both had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Rose Brainerd had a hit and two RBIs, Kari Krueger and Karli Talley each had a hit and RBI and Caroline Gibson and Jaelyn Schulte both had a hit each.

Brown struck out three in the circle for Jersey, while Taylor Stelbrink fanned two.

The Panthers are now 16-12, while the Indians go to 7-22.

HIGHLAND 6, TRIAD 3: In a Mississippi Valley Conference rivalry game at Triad, visiting Highland scored four runs in the fourth and two more in the seventh while the Knights scored three in the third as Highland took the road win.

Maggie Grohmann had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, Emma Strubinger had two hits and two RBIs, Alli Koerkenmeier had two hits and a RBI, both Maci Miles and Madalyn Trauernicht had two hits each, Sophie Parkerson had a hit and two RBIs and Abby Schultz had a hit.

Sam Hartoin had two hits and a RBI for Triad, while Logan Looby and Kelsey Neace each had two hits, Ali Grenzebach had a hit and RBI and both Phoebe Feldman and Chloe Seger had a hit each.

Malorey Kessinger for Triad and Sophia Donoho for Highland went all the way in the circle, with Donoho striking out nine and Kessinger fanning four.

The Bulldogs are now 16-9, while the Knights go to 17-10.

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 6, EFFINGHAM 1: Highland scored twice in the first, third and fourth innings to defeat Effingham on the road.

Blayne Kapp had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Luke Darling came up with two hits and two RBIs, Aiden Duft and Matt Miscik each had a hit and RBI and Tyler Greisbaum, Chase Knebel and Jake Ottensmeier each had a hit.

Knebel also struck out seven while on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 22-9, while the Flaming Hearts go to 14-12.

CARBONDALE 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Carbondale scored a first inning run, after which CM tied the game in the fourth, but the Terriers scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to defeat the Eagles at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Matthew Haar and Noah Peterson had the only hits on the day for CM, while Tommy Strubhart drove in the only run. Peyton Keller went all the way on the mound, striking out 11.

Carbondale is now 13-14, while the Eagles go to 9-17.

TRIAD 4, JERSEY 2: A three-run third was enough to lift Triad to a Mississippi Valley Conference win at Ken Schell Field.

Jake Radosevich had a hit and three RBIs for the Knights, while T.J. Suter had a hit and another RBI and Connor Bain, Brady Coon, Nic Funk and Reed Wendler all had hits.

Caleb Durbin struck out eight on the day while on the mound for Triad, while Funk Fanned two.

The Knights are now 28-5. while the Panthers go to 14-16.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

As the regular season winds down in boys volleyball, in a Southwestern Conference match played on Tuesday, Belleville East won at home over Edwardsville 25-10, 25-16. The Lancers are now 24-8, while the Tigers go to 12-10-1.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AT BUNKER HILL

CARROLLTON 4, LEBANON 0: Carrollton scored single runs in the third through sixth innings to take the win over Lebanon and move on in the Class 1A Bunker Hill regional semifinals

Vanna Holmes had two hits, including a solo homer for her only RBI for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers and Hannah Uhles also had hits and Ella Stumpf had a RBI.

Flowers went all the way inside the circle, allowing only one hit while striking out 16.

Carrollton is now 24-7 and goes on to the final on Friday against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Nokomis and Mulberry Grove. The Greyhounds ended their season at 7-13.

CLASS 1A AT DUPO

In the semifinals of the Dupo regional, Valmeyer eliminated Odin 6-2, while Marissa-Coulterville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 12-2. The Pirates are now 9-6 and face the Meteors in the final Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles finish their season 13-8.

CLASS 1A AT HARDIN CALHOUN

HARDIN CALHOUN 16, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: In the first semifinal at Calhoun, the host Warriors gave up a run to North Greene, then scored three runs in the first, five in both the second and third innings and three more in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win, eliminating the Spartans.

Kylie Angel had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Calhoun, while Lacy Pohlman had three hits, Ella Sievers had two hits to go along with three RBIs, Gracie Klaas had two hits and two RBIs, Audrey GIlman and Lila Simon both had two hits and drove home a run, Katie Matthews had a hit and two RBIs, Jaelyn Hill came up with a hit and Delani Klaas also drove in a run.

Gilman threw a four-inning complete game in the circle, allowing only two hits while fanning seven.

The Warriors are now 22-10-1 and meet the winner of Raymond Lincolnwood and Greenfield Northwestern, who play in the second semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., in Saturday's final, with the first pitch coming at 11 a.m. The Spartans end their season 6-15.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both junior high school and high school results for the Sports Roundup.

