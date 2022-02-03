WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

The snowstorm that passed through the St. Louis area on Wednesday caused the postponement of the entire Riverbender.com area high school sports schedule on Wednesday. The games that were affected by the snow were:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hardin Calhoun at Staunton

St. Louis Bishop DuBourg Catholic at Edwardsville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dupo at Roxana

Make-up dates for all games have yet to be announced.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. VERNON 49, JERSEY 36: Mt Vernon held Jersey to single digits in the first half to take control of the game in their win over the Panthers at Havens Gym.

The Rams led after the first quarter 6-3, at halftime 16-8 and 30-20 after three quarters, with the final quarter ending up 16-16.

Sam Lamer led Jersey with 13 points, while Jaxon Brunaugh came up with 10 points, Tanner Brunaugh scored six points, Ayden Kanallakan hit for five points and Edward Roberts scored two points.

Mt. Vernon is now 17-8 on the year, while the Panthers drop to 11-12.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 64, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50: EAWR jumped to a first quarter lead and never trailed in winning on the road at Southwestern's gym.

The Oilers held leads of 20-5, 30-21 and 45-32 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Piasa Birds 19-18 in the final quarter.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 11 points, while Lane Gage had 10 points, Carson Cooley hit for seven points, Quinten Strohbeck had six points, both Rocky Darr and Hank Bouillon scored five points each and Charlie Darr had four points.

The Oilers are now 9-15 on the year, while the Birds go to 9-16.

COLUMBIA 64, CIVIC MEMORIAL 40: Columbia led from start to finish in picking up a home win over CM in a non-conference match-up.

Columbia held leads of 15-4, 27-15 and 51-23 after the first three quarters, with CM outscoring Columbia in the fourth quarter 17-13.

Sam Buckley led CM with 13 points, while Dathan Greene and Adam Ogden both had seven points apiece, Manny Silva netted six points, Melvin Hodge had four points and Jordan Serafini hit for three points.

Columbia is now 19-7, while CM goes to 5-19.

Article continues after sponsor message

CARLINVILLE 44, BUNKER HILL 39: Carlinville took a closely contested game over visiting Bunker Hill at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers led 12-2 after the first quarter, then at halftime 26-15 and 33-24 after three quarters, with the Minutemen rallying in the fourth to outscore Carlinville 15-11, but the comeback bid fell short.

Ayden Tiburzi led the Cavies with 14 points, with Ryenn Hart coming up with 12 points, Ethan Siglock had nine points, Carson Wiser scored four points, Mason Duckles had three points and Aaron Wills scored two points.

Grant Burch again led Bunker Hill, this time with 23 points, while Keegan Ralston had eight points, Logan Santel scored five points, Daniel Manar hit for four points and Ethan Collins had two points.

Carlinville is now 10-13, while the Minutemen go to 8-16.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 42: In a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at Triopia, the host Trojans led from wire-to-wire in defeating Calhoun.

Triopia held leads of 16-5. 34-13 and 51-25 after the first three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending in a 17-17 stalemate.

Cole Lorsbach led the Warriors with 15 points, with Conner Longnecker hitting for 10 points, Logan Tepen and Chase Ralston both scored five points each, Tyler Kinder scored three points and both Nick Baalman and Drew Wallendorf both had two points apiece.

In other games played on the Tuesday program, Hazelwood West defeated visiting Alton 71-48, Staunton won on the road at Mt. Olive 50-35, Metro-East Lutheran won over Madison 51-36, Triad defeated SIUE Charter 72-35 and Nokomis got past Father McGivney Catholic 65-58. Two other games --- Lebanon at Roxana and Granite City at Waterloo --- had results that weren't available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 59, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 23: Carlinville led all the way in defeating Lincolnwood at the Carlinville Big House.

The Cavaliers held leads of 10-5, 29-11 and 41-23 after the first three quarters, then shutout the Lancers 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

Hannah Gibson and Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 13 points each, while Braley Wiser had 11 points, Isabella Tiburzi hit for nine points, Jordyn Loveless scored five points, Lillie Reels scored three points, both Sophia Campbell and Karly Tipps each had two points and Addie Ruyle scored a single point.

The Cavies are now 13-12 on the season.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 82, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 28: Marquette had little trouble with Gibault in going on to a win at Marquette Family Arena.

The Explorers led all the way, with quarter scores of 18-10, 42-14 and 68-27, outscoring the Hawks in the fourth quarter 16-1.

Abby Williams was the leader of four Marquette players in double figures with 23 points, while Chloe White had 17 points, Alyssa Powell scored 16 points, Hayley Porter hit for 10 points, Kamryn Fandrey had six points, Megan Meyer scored five points, Jillian Nelson netted three points and Nia Ballinger had two points.

The Explorers are now 23-6, while Gibault drops to 6-15.

MVCHA HOCKEY

On the final day of the regular season on Monday, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated East Alton-Wood River 14-5 at the East Alton Ice Arena, while the result between Granite City and O'Fallon was not available at press time.

Pending the result of the game against the Panthers, the Warriors were assured of no less than a tie for the MVCHA's best record with Freeburg/Waterloo, with the Warriors at 21-1-1 going in and Freeburg/Waterloo ending the regular season 21-2-1. Collinsville's final record is 15-8-1, Edwardsville East ends the regular season 3-19-2, Highland finished 10-12-1, Triad finished at 9-15-0, Alton was 8-15-1, Bethalto finished 1-20-3 and EAWR was 0-23-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: