WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 8, MOUNT ZION 1: Alton scored five times in the bottom of the second Wednesday as the Redbirds defeated Mount Zion 8-1 at Busch Stadium in a game that followed the Cardinals' win over Pittsburgh. The Redbirds improved to 13-6 on the year.

Mike Hampton was 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Redbirds; Brandon Droste was 1-for-3 with a run scored, while Adam Stilts, Shane Turner, Charlie Erler, Ben Mossman and Caden Akal each had runs scored. Tyler Moxey got the win, with five Redbirds seeing time on the mound in the win.

The Redbirds are at Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. today, at Highland at 4:15 p.m. Friday and at Belleville Althoff at noon Saturday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, HILLSBORO 1 (5 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic scored nine times in the top of the first and went on to short-game Hillsboro 11-1 in five innings on the road Wednesday; the Explorers moved to 12-6 overall.

Liam Maher was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Marquette; Konnor Morrisey went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Nick Messinger 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Mike Neel 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Zach Weinman 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI and run scored and Ethan Kopsie 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kyle Begnel got the win for MCHS.

Marquette hosts Bunker Hill at 4:30 p.m. today, then goes to Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

TRIAD 9, HIGHLAND 7: John McGee's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Triad a 9-7 win over Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Highland's Glik Park Wednesday; the Knights moved to 10-5-1 on the year, 3-1 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs fell to 10-5 overall, 1-3 in the league.

McGee went 2-for-4 with the homer, two RBIs and a run scored in the win; Mack Langdon went 2-for-3 with a double and triple, three RBIs and a run scored, while Nick Beeler was 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Josh Mesenbrink 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored and Zach Krabel 1-for-2 with a run scored. Chase Bertlesman got the win for Triad.

Triad heads to southeast Missouri this weekend, meeting Cape Girardeau Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jackson, Mo., at 10 a.m. Saturday and Cape Notre Dame at 2 p.m. Saturday; all three games are at Cape Notre Dame.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 14, MADISON 1 (4.5 INNINGS): An eight-run second paced Metro East Lutheran to a 14-1, four-and-a-half inning win over Madison at Martin Luther Field Wednesday. MEL improved to 4-9 on the year.

Jake Jump went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Knights, with Eric O'Connor 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Mikey Coulson 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored, Eli Jacobs 1-for-1 with a RBI and run scored and Daniel Shimkus 1-for-2 with a RBI. Darion Brooks got the win for MEL, striking out four.

MEL hosts Mulberry Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then travels to Nokomis at 4:30 pm. April 26.

MASCOUTAH 4, JERSEY 2: Mascoutah scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 MVC win over Jersey in Mascoutah Wednesday; the Panthers fell to 8-10 overall, 0-4 in the MVC, while the Indians went to 14-3, 3-1 in the league.

Blake Wittman was 2-for-2 with a double and triple and a run scored, with Kurt Hall 1-for-3 with a double and run scored. Logan Simpson and Daniel Williams each had a hit for JCHS. Williams took the loss for the Panthers, striking out four.

Jersey hosts Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then head to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. Monday league game.

BUNKER HILL 3, MULBERRY GROVE 2: Austin Yates no-hit Mulberry Grove as the Minutemen took a 3-2 win Wednesday to go to 6-4 on the year.

Sean Yates was 2-for-4 for the Minutemen and Chase Williams had two runs scored. B-Hill visits Marquette Catholic in a Prairie State Conference contest at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field at 4:30 p.m. today.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 16, CAHOKIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Abby Scyoc went 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored as Alton defeated Cahokia 16-0 in five innings in Cahokia Wednesday, sending the Redbirds to 14-5 overall on the year.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-3 with three runs scored for Alton, while Tami Wong went 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson had three RBIs and Mackenzie Cosgriff 1-for-1 with a double and run scored to highlight the AHS attack on the day. Fisher got the win from the circle, striking out eight.

Alton travels to O'Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game with the Panthers today, then takes on Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, HILLSBORO 0: Meghan Schorman gave up just one hit and fanned eight as Marquette Catholic blanked Hillsboro 3-0 at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday, going to 12-3 on the year.

Grace Frost went 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored for the Explorers, with Tess Eberlin 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jada Johnson 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Marquette takes on Mascoutah in Carbondale at 5 p.m. Friday, then meet the Terriers at 7 p.m. Friday and travels to Steeleville for a noon Saturday game.

MASCOUTAH 1, JERSEY 0: Mascoutah scored a run in the top of the first and made it stand up as the Indians took a 1-0 MVC win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday; the Panthers fell to 12-4 overall, 1-2 in the league, while the Indians moved to 11-9 and 2-2.

Maggie Collins had JCHS' only hit of the day, a double; Bethany Muenstermann struck out three in taking the loss. The Panthers host Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then travel to Belleville East for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, GRANITE CITY 1 (10 INNINGS): Macy Flanigan's 10th-inning sacrifice fly scored Kate Baskin as East Alton-Wood River got past Granite City 2-1 at Wood River Wednesday; the Oilers moved to 10-6 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 5-12.

Flanigan was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for the Oilers; Carly Campbell was 1-for-2 with a RBI and Haley Shewmake went 1-for-5 on the day for EAWR. Khaly Bettorf was 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI for GCHS. Hailey Crider was 1-for-3 for the Warriors and Sami Gihring had the only run scored. Rebecca Null got the win, striking out 10, while Morgan Tanksley took the loss, striking out nine.

The Warriors host East St. Louis at 4:15 p.m. today, then are at Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; the Oilers are at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. today, then at Carlinville at 5 p.m. Friday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, BRUSSELS 0: Grace and Sydney Baalman teamed up for a two-hit shutout as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Brussels 14-0 Wednesday, the Warriors improving to 18-5 on the year.

Grace Baalman struck out 10 Raiders, while Sydney Baalman had three strikeouts. Kyleigh Presley was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Calhoun, with Emily Baalman 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Cheyenne Kress 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Jessica Oswald 1-for-2 with two RBIs on the day.

The Warriors host Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. today, then are at Pleasant Plains Saturday and at Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

VALMEYER 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6: Cierra Frields was 3-for-4 with a double and a homer, a RBI and two runs scored, but it wasn't enough as Metro East Lutheran dropped an 8-6 home decision to Valmeyer Wednesday to fall to 3-7 on the year.

Amber Keplar went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Knights, with Sydney Vetter 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Sami Kasting 1-for-3 with two runs scored on the day; Frields took the loss, striking out five.

MEL hosts Cahokia at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Breese Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

STAUNTON 15, ROXANA 9: Staunton scored four times each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to defeat Roxana 15-9 in Roxana Wednesday.

The Shells fell to 10-13 overall, 1-5 in the South Central Conference; they host Gillespie at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

WATERLOO 16, CIVIC MEMORIAL 11: Waterloo scored in every inning but the fifth as the Bulldogs defeated Civic Memorial 16-11 at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday; the Eagles fell to 7-8 overall, 0-4 in the MVC while the Bulldogs went to 10-4 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Gracie Braun was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and run scored for CM, with Susan Buchanan 2-for-5 with a run scored, Kate Griffith 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Cassie Reed 2-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Rebecca Harkey 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored and Isabella Roberts 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Ryan Allison took the loss, striking out two. The Eagles host Alton at 4:15 p.m. Friday and visit Triad at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

HIGHLAND 1, TRIAD 0: A second-inning Highland run stood up as the Bulldogs defeated Triad 1-0 in Highland Wednesday; the Bulldogs remained undefeated at 15-0 overall, 4-0 in the MVC while the Knights fell to 10-5, 2-1 in the league.

Triad hosts Greenville at 4:15 p.m. today and Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 4, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Emma Lucas scored twice as Roxana defeated McGivney Catholic 4-0 in Glen Carbon Thursday; the Shells went to 9-1 on the year, while the Griffins fell to 2-9.

Cloe Copeland and Mykala Rosales also goaled for the Shells, with Braeden Lackey recording the clean sheet. Roxana next meets up with Breese Central on the road at 4:30 p.m. today and takes on backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Wood River Soccer Park.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

JERSEY 8, BUNKER HILL 5: Kyle Kanturek went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored as Jersey defeated Bunker Hill 8-5 at Ken Schell Field Tuesday.

Collin Carey was 1-for-3 with with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers, with Ryan Johnes 1-for-3 with a RBI and Logan Simpson 1-for-3 with two runs scored to highlight the Panther attack. John Fink got the win, striking out two in five innings of work.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, GREENFIELD 1: A six-run seventh pushed Hardin-Calhoun to an 11-1 win over Greenfield on the road Tuesday.

Brandon Baalman was 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored for the Warriors, with Trenton Buchanan 3-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, A.J. Hillen 2-for-4 with a double and homer, a RBI and two runs scored, Easton Clark 1-for-4 with a double, Reese Friedel 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Connor Gilman 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

Chandler Sievers got the win, striking out 16.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Corey Price and Christian Stawar combined on a no-hitter as Civic Memorial took an 8-1 lead through two innings and went on to defeat Metro East Lutheran 13-1 in four-and-a-half innings at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

Dalton Meyers was 2-for-3 with a double and triple with two runs scored for CM, with Corey Price 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored and Brandon Hampton 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored to highlight the Eagle attack on the day. Price got the win, striking out five while Stawar fanned three.

ALTON 5, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Riley Phillips went the distance, giving up three hits and striking out 10 as Alton blanked East St. Louis 5-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at JJK Center Tuesday; the Redbirds improved to 12-6 overall, 2-4 in the SWC while the Flyers tumbled to 1-7 overall, 0-7 in the league.

Mikey Hampton went 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for the Redbirds, with Steven Pattan 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Caden Akal 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Adam Stilts 2-for-3 and Brandon Droste 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.

STAUNTON 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: A three-run sixth pushed Staunton to a 10-9 win over East Alton-Wood River in Staunton Tuesday.

The Oilers fell to 5-11 on the year with the loss.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, BUNKER HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Meghan Schorman had a big day at the plate as Marquette Catholic blanked Bunker Hill 10-0 in five innings at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Schorman was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Explorers, with Taylor Whitehead 3-for-3 with a double, three RBis and a run scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Jordan Scaife three runs scored to highlight Marquette on the day. Schorman struck out nine for the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, GREENFIELD 0 (6 INNINGS): Grace Baalman, who missed Monday’s game against Alton to be at the IHSA All-State Academic Banquet in Bloomington, returned to the circle against Greenfield Tuesday and struck out 14 as she no-hit Greenfield 12-0 in six innings on the road Tuesday.

Grace Baalman also went 3-for-3 with four runs scored for the Warriors, with Emily Baalman 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Jessica Oswald 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Holly Baalman 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Sydney Baalman 1-for-1 with a double and RBI.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Civic Memorial pushed across two in the bottom of the seventh to defeat East Alton-Wood River 5-4 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

Jenna Christeson was 3-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Eagles, with Gracie Baun 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI, Susan Buchanan 1-for-3 with a RBI, Rebecca Harkey 1-for-2 with a RBI and Cassie Reed 1-for-3 with a double to highlight CM’s attack; Haley Shewmake was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI and Macy Flanigan 1-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Oilers. Morgan Moxey was 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored.

Ryan Allison got the win, fanning five; Moxey took the loss, striking out 13.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 3, TRINITY 0: Alton traveled to Spanish Lake, Mo., for a match with Trinity Catholic Tuesday and came out 3-0 winners.

Brianna Hatfield, Lexi Schrimpf and Breana Smith all goaled for the Redbirds as Kaija Ufert recorded the clean sheet.

GRANITE CITY 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Granite City scored three times in the second half as the Warriors blanked Belleville East 4-0 at Gene Baker Field in Granite City Tuesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Morgan Wilson, Cassie Hall and Emily Morris each scored twice as Civic Memorial blanked East Alton-Wood River 8-0 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

Jenna Robinson and Kylee Zyung also scored for CM on the day. Hall and Samantha Mann shared the clean sheet for the Eagles.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Alisse Kolshor scored both goals as Highland defeated Jersey 2-0 in Jerseyville Tuesday.

Nicole Maag was in goal for the Panthers on the night.

ALTON 19, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Alton scored eight times each in the first and second innings as the Redbirds defeated East St. Louis 19-0 in four-and-a-half innings in a Southwestern Conference home game Tuesday; the Redbirds improved to 13-5 overall, 3-3 in the league while the Flyers dropped to 1-4 in the SWC.

Miranda Hudson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Redbirds, with Abby Scyoc going 2-for-3 with a run scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Rachael McCoy 1-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Alexis Fisher 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and run scored and Sydney Hartman 1-for-1 with a triple and run scored. Hartman got the win, striking out four.

The Redbirds are at Cahokia at 4:30 p.m. today, at O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

