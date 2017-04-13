BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, OKAWVILLE 5: Konnor Morrissey went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Marquette Catholic in a 9-5 win over Okawville at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Wednesday afternoon. The Explorers improved to 9-5 on the year.

Marquette spotted Okawville a 3-0 lead through the first two-and-a-half innings before scoring twice in the bottom of the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth to come out winners. Mike Neel went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored while Nick Messinger was 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI and run scored and John Blachford was 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored.

Liam Maher went 5.2 innings for the win, giving up three earned runs on five hits and striking out seven. Marquette next takes on Collinsville at Lloyd Hopkins Field at 11 a.m. Saturday and visits Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ROXANA 5, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Roxana scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Hardin-Calhoun 5-4 in Roxana Wednesday afternoon. The Shells went to 4-6 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 10-7.

The Warriors managed only one hit on the day, that a double from Connor Gilman, who went 1-for-3 on the day with a RBI and run scored; Ty Bick had a RBI and run scored for Calhoun, as did Wes Klocke, with Chandler Sievers getting a run scored. Logan Presley went 2-for-3 for the Shells, with Brayden Davis going 1-for-2 with a double, Jacob Maguire and Christian Bertoletti 1-for-3 each. Presley got the win, going five innings and giving up three earned runs on a hit while fanning three; Blake Schumann took the loss, tossing five innings and conceding four earned runs on five hits and fanning eight.

The Warriors are at White Hall for a rematch from Tuesday against North Green at 4:30 p.m. today; the Shells are at Piasa Southwestern for a 1 p.m. game against the Birds this afternoon, then head to Civic Memorial for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

WATERLOO 4, TRIAD 3: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Waterloo the lead as the Bulldogs held off Triad 4-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo Wednesday afternoon; the Knights fell to 8-4 overall, 1-1 in the MVC; Waterloo moved to 9-2 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Ethan Gratton, Travis Hellman and Josh Mesenbrink each had hits for the Knights, with Mesenbrink scoring twice and Drew Travis scoring the other Knight run; Hellman and Langdon had RBIs. Hellman took the loss, striking out one in an inning pitched; Langdon went five innings, giving up four hits and fanning five.

Triad hosts Chatham Glenwood at 4:15 p.m. Friday, then meets Nashville at 1 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 9, CARROLLTON 8: A three-run sixth was enough to send Alton past Carrollton 9-8 in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon. The Redbirds moved to 9-4 on the year, while the Hawks dropped to 8-4.

Tomi Dublo was 3-for-4 for Alton with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, with Savannah Fisher 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Ashlyn Betz 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and Abby Scyoc 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Emmie Struble was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Hawks, with Alexis Counts 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Claire Williams 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Sydney Hartman got the win for the Redbirds, while fanning three; Struble took the loss, conceding three earned runs on 10 hits while fanning four. Alton heads to Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. Southwestern Conference game against the Maroons today, then heads to Brussels for a 10 a.m. game against the Raiders and a noon game against Jersey Saturday. The Hawks head to Greenfield for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game, then have a home-and-home Tuesday and April 20 against North Greene.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, BRUSSELS 3: Grace Baalman fanned 15 and conceded an earned run on four hits as Hardin-Calhoun went to 14-4 on the year with a 5-3 home win over Brussels Thursday.

Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-2 for the Warriors with a run scored; Mckenzie Cranmer was 2-for-3 and Holly Baalman drove in two runs.

MOUNT OLIVE 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Mount Olive pitching held Metro East Lutheran to four hits as the Wildcats defeated the Knights 8-0 in a Prairie State Conference game in Edwardsville Wednesday; the Knights fell to 3-7 on the year.

Sydney Vetter went 2-for-3 with a double for MEL, while Kastilla Maine had the other two Knight hits; Cierra Fields took the loss for MEL, striking out three.

The Knights head to Piasa Southwestern for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game, then visit Bunker Hill for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13, DUPO 6: East Alton-Wood River got out to a 10-0 lead on Dupo before the Tigers scored twice in the fourth as the Oilers took a 13-6 win at home Wednesday, going to 9-4 on the season.

Haley Shewmake was 2-for-5 with a double and triple, RBI and two runs scored for the Oilers; Morgan Moxey was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, Carly Campbell 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Kayla Aligholi 2-for-4 with two runs scored for EAWR; Rebecca Null got the win, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while fanning one.

The Oilers host Jersey at 4:30 p.m. today, then head to Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Granite City at 4 p.m. April 19.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 4, GILLESPIE 0: Hailea Tepen scored in the 29th and 77th minutes as Jersey got back on the winning track with a 4-0 win over Gillespie at home Wednesday.

“It was good to get this victory, not just because of having good support from our home fans but for the overall team spirit,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “We have been talking about creating success within small communities on the field, and we were doing that – making passes and creating good space options all over the field.

“Nicole Maag was impressive in goal; that was encouraging because she’s had a recent score where she jammed her fingers pretty good. The fullback line of Natalie Howell, Kadiah Baalman and Elese Smith were very solid tonight. We also got some very good work from several substitutes – Katelyn Krueger and Megan Fraley showed a great deal of grit tonight. Overall, we are pleased with tonight’s game. The girls really worked hard and really earned this victory.”

Alli Bohannon, on a 36th-minute penalty kick, and Maci Bohannon, in the 71st minute, also scored for Jersey; Maag recorded the clean sheet for the Panthers, who next meet up with Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Monday at home, then Highland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

MASCOUTAH 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Annabelle Walsh scored twice for Mascoutah as the Indians defeated Civic Memorial 4-2 at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday; the Eagles fell to 3-7 overall, 0-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Indians went to 7-3 overall, 2-2 in the league.

CM hosts Triad at 6 p.m. Friday before heading to Jersey for a 4:15 p.m. Monday match with the Panthers.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, CAHOKIA 2 (5 INNINGS): Aubrey Hall gave two hits and struck out nine as Civic Memorial short-gamed Cahokia 15-2 in five innings on the road Tuesday, moving to 6-3 on the year with the win.

Jenna Christeson went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Eagles; Rebecca Harkey went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Izzy Roberts 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Susan Buchanan 1-for-3 a double, RBI and run scored.

The Eagles host Jersey at 4:15 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex in a Mississippi Valley Conference game, then head to Mascoutah for an 11 a.m. Thursday league game and host Belleville East at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

O'FALLON 5, GRANITE CITY 0: O'Fallon jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings and went on to defeat Granite City 5-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors fell to 4-9 overall, 0-3 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 6-5 overall, 2-1 in the league.

The Warriors are scheduled to host Belleville Althoff at 4:15 p.m. today, then travel to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday SWC game.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, GILLESPIE 0: A seventh-inning RBI single from Bailee Nixon brought home Mallory Novack to give Piasa Southwestern a 1-0 South Central Conference win over Gillespie on the road Tuesday. The Piasa Birds improved to 3-8 on the year.

Nixon also got the win from the circle, giving up five hits but not allowing a run and striking out six. Southwestern is at Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at Mount Olive at 10 a.m. Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH'S 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Emily Burton and Gabby Lawlor scored twice each as St. Joseph's of St. Louis County blanked Marquette Catholic 7-0 on the road Tuesday; the Explorers fell to 3-4-1 on the year.

Emily Meara recorded the clean sheet for the Angels; Marquette next takes on East Alton-Wood River at Gordon Moore Park at 4:30 p.m. April 19.

BREESE CENTRAL 2, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Allyson Fehrmann and Alyssa Robke each scored for Breese Central as the Cougars defeated McGivney Catholic 2-1 in the Breese Mater Dei Tournament Tuesday.

The Griffins fell to 2-6-0 on the year with the loss.

BELLEVILLE WEST 1, GRANITE CITY 0: A second-half Olivia Alvarez goal gave Granite City its' first loss of the year, a 1-0 Southwestern Conference defeat to Belleville West at Gene Baker Field Tuesday evening. The Warriors fell to 8-1-0 overall, 1-1-0 in the SWC; the Maroons went to 7-2-3 on the year, 1-1-1 in the league.

The Warriors head to Normal Community for a noon Saturday match against the Iron.

ROXANA 5, PANA 1: Emma Lucas scored three times and Haley Milazzo twice as Roxana downed Pana 5-1 in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday; the Shells went to 6-1-0 overall, 3-1 in the SCC.

raeden Lackey recorded the win in goal for the Shells, who next take on Carlinville at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 0: Katie Rogers scored twice and six other player also scored as Triad defeated Jersey 9-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference soccer match in Troy Tuesday; the Knights went to 8-2-1 on the year, 6-0-0 in the MVC; the Panthers fell to 1-7-0 overall, 0-4-0 in the league.

Nicole Maag and Erica Bechtold split time in the goal for JCHS, while Mercedes King and Madisyn Stauffer shared time in the Triad nets. Jersey next meets up with Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. today in Jerseyville, then hosts Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. April 17; the Knights are at CM at 6 p.m. Friday, then host Belleville Althoff at 5:45 p.m. April 20.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 10-17: Edwardsville got eight kills each from Jack Grimm and Nick Allen as the Tigers swept East St. Louis 25-10, 25-17 in a Southwestern Conference match on the road Tuesday; the Tigers improved to 12-4 on the year, 4-0 in the SWC; the Flyers dropped to 0-6 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Grimm added eight points off serve, including three aces, for the Tigers; Lucas Verdun had 24 assists and five digs, while Grimm and Allen had four digs each. EHS hosts Alton in a league match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, GRANITE CITY 11-14: Granite City was swept by Belleville West 25-11, 25-14 in a Southwestern Conference match at Memorial Gym Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the league.

GCHS is at Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Alton at 5:45 p.m. April 18.

