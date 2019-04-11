Wednesday, April 10 Sports Roundup

BASEBALL

TRIAD 7, JERSEY 2: A four-run third inning helped make the difference as Triad defeated Jersey at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

Nolan McGowen, Joe Wade and Matt Weis each had two hits for the Knights, with Weis driving home a pair of runs, and Wade, Ethan Gratton, Hunter Boyd and Zach Torin having an RBI each.

John Collins and Zeke Waltz each had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers.

Drew Straub allowed four hits and fanned four to get the win for Triad.

The Knights are now 6-7, while Jersey drops to 7-6.

ROXANA 12, HARDIN CALHOUN 8: Roxana scored five times in the second, and four more times in the fifth to defeat Calhoun at Roxana City Park.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt and Connor House both had three hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Gavin Huffman also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Cory Baalman, Drew Baalman and Luke Wickenhauser each had two hits for the Warriors, while Grant Gilman drove in a pair of runs.

Johnny Laing fanned six on the day for Calhoun, while Christian Floyd allowed four hits and struck out two to get the win for Roxana.

The Shells are now 6-6, while the Warriors are now 7-8.

ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 10, GRANITE CITY 9: The St. Louis Patriots, a team of home-schooled students in the St. Louis area, scored five in the fifth and had to hold off a seventh inning rally to take the win over Granite.

Cole Bartling had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors, while Brennan Haddix, Cameron Hibbets and Bennett Smallie each had two hits.

David Olejnik had three hits for the Patriots, while Olejnik, Zach Gunn and Jonah Purvis all had two RBIs.

Frank Griesbauer allowed four hits and fanned seven to get the win for St. Louis.

The Patriots are now 10-10-1, while Granite City falls to 8-9.

Marquette scored five in first in 14-2 win over Litchfield

Marquette Catholic plated five runs in the first inning and never looked back in winning at Litchfield.

Sam Cogan and Carter Hendricks had three hits apiece for the Explorers, while Matt Lehr drove home three runs, and Cogan and Braden Coles had two RBIs each.

Nolan Rea scattered five hits and allowed both Purple Panther runs while fanning two in getting the win for Marquette.

The Explorers go to 10-4, while Litchfield is now 2-6.

O’Fallon Scores Five in Fifth, Defeats Redbirds 7-5

O’Fallon only had three hits in the game, but a five-run fourth inning was the key in their win over the Redbirds at Blazier Field.

Josh Gibson, Kyle Becker and T.J. Morgan had the hits for the Panthers, but Gibson and Becker each drove home a pair of runs.

Riley Phillips had two hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Dylan Lahue also had two hits on the day.

Luke Gasser allowed four hits and struck out three for O’Fallon, while Wes Laaker fanned three for Alton.

The Panthers go to 9-5, while the Redbirds fall to 6-8.

CARLINVILLE 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (8 INNINGS): A successful squeeze-play bunt by Chris Griffith drove home Kyle Dixon with the only run of the game as Carlinville nipped EAWR at home.

Tucker Hughes, Jake Ambuel and Griffith each had two hits for the Cavaliers, with Griffith having the only RBI.

Jared Liley, Devin Curtis and Jacob Cress had the only hits for the Oilers, while Jordan Miller scattered four hits and struck out four on the mound.

Tyler Reels allowed two hits and fanned four for Carlinville

The Cavvies are now 5-1, while EAWR drops to 4-13.

Knights Score Three in Fifth to Defeat Mt. Olive 10-6: A three-run fifth inning was enough to give Metro-East Lutheran a 10-6 win at Martin Luther Field over Mt. Olive.

Mike Reynolds had three hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Luke Neath had two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Keplar and Erik Broekemeier also had two hits each.

Reynold and Broekemeier each struck out six Wildcat batters, while Nolan Gutjahr fanned three.

GIRLS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Molly Cravens and Sydney Etter each had first-half strikes as Mascouah gained three points on the road over CM.

Sydney Packler made five saves in getting the Indians’ clean sheet.

Mascoutah is now 5-5-1, while the Eagles drop to 7-6-0.

Highland Scores Once in Each Half to Defeat Griffins 2-0: Ashlyn DeLuca scored in the first half, then Jaqlyn Ferguson doubled the lead in the second as Highland took the win over Father McGivney Catholic on the road.

Bella LaPorta made two saves in getting the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Highland goes to 4-6-0, while the Griffins are now 4-6-3.

SOFTBALL

BUNKER HILL 18, ROXANA 8: Sydney Gresham had four hits and three RBIs, Josie Manar had three hits and five RBIs, Allysa Austin had three hits, and both Brylie Chrisman and Grace Kiffmeyer two hits each as Bunker Hill defeated Roxana.

Gresham went all the way in getting the Minutemaids’ first win of the year.

Bunker Hill is now 1-9, while the Shells are 5-8.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, MASCOUTAH 1: Gracie Braun and Ally Hardy drove home five runs each, while Braun, Jenna Christeson and Rebecca Harkey had three hits each, and Braylen Cox and Jacqueline Zangori had two RBIs apiece in CM’s big win over Mascoutah.

Kaitlynn Wrenn allowed six hits and struck out six in getting the complete game win for the Eagles.

CM goes to 6-6, while the Indians are now 3-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18, LITCHFIELD 0: Marquette scored 13 runs in the third to help take the win over Litchfield



Kiley Beth Kirchner had two hits for the Explorers, while Taylor Whitehead drove home three runs, and both Jada Johnson and Murphy Youngblood each drove in two.

Whitehead allowed only one hit in three innings, striking out four.

Marquette is now 11-2, while the Purple Panthers drop to 1-8.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, CARLINVILLE 6: Adriana Ulrich had four hits, Kate Booten and Taylor Murray had three hits and Caitlin LeMond, Kayla Aligholi, Tahani Franklin and Dekota Weldon had two hits each, with Macy Flanigan and Aligholi driving home two runs each in EAWR’s win on the road at Carlinville.

Flanigan went all the way for the Oilers, fanning four Cavalier batters on the day.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Mascoutah 6, Civic Memorial 1

Triad 7, Jersey 2

Edwardsville 7, Collinsville 3

Marquette Catholic 14, Litchfield 2

O’Fallon 7, Alton 5

Carlinville 1, East Alton-Wood River 0 (8 innings)

Metro-East Lutheran 10, Mt. Olive 6

St. Louis Patriots 10, Granite City 9

BOYS TENNIS

Granite City 9, Roxana 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0

Highland 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0

SOFTBALL

Bunker Hill 18, Roxana 8

Civic Memorial 15, Mascoutah 1

Triad 4, Jersey 3

Edwardsville 5, Alton 0

Marquette Catholic 18, Litchfield 0

East Alton-Wood River 10, Carlinville 6

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND – GAME 1 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

St. Louis Blues 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (STL leads 1-0)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Los Angeles Dodger 2

TUESDAY, APRIL 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14, BRUSSELS 2: Gage Booten had two hits and three RBIs, Kenny Beachum had two hits and a RBI, Devin Curtis had three RBIs, and Jake Wells drove home two as EAWR took the win over Brussels.

Joe Vogel, Kevin Carey and Avery Caselton had the hits for the Raiders, who had RBIs from Carey and Mitch Willman.

Booten scattered three hits while fanning in getting the win for the Oilers, while Clayton Stephens struck out three for Brussels.

Article continues after sponsor message

EAWR is now 4-12, while the Raiders drop to 1-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5 (10 INNINGS): Kolin Morrissey’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th gave Marquette the win at Gordon Moore Park.

It was Morrissey’s second RBI of the day to go along with a base hit, while Garrett Weiner had two hits and an RBI for the Explorers. Riley Siener also had two hits for Marquette.

Will Buhs and Nick Walker had three hits for the Eagles, while Gavin Lyday and Nic Vaughn had two hits and an RBI each, and Keaton Loewen, Chandler Powell and Zach Vaughn also had RBIs.

Grant Lane and Loewen both had five strikeouts on the mound for CM.

Marquette is now 9-4, while the Eagles now stand at 7-7.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLLINSVILLE 1: Josh Ohl came up big at the plate for Edwardsville with three hits and five RBIs, while Joe Copeland had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Moore had two hits and an RBI, and Drake Westcott drove home two as the Tigers won at Fletcher Field.

Devon Bovinett had the Kahoks’ only hit of the day, while Logan Jackson struck out three for Collinsville.

Matthew Boyer struck out four for the Tigers on the mound, and Dawson Taylor fanned three.

Edwardsville is now 9-2 on the year, while Collinsville drops to 6-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, VANDALIA 2: Brian Bergesch, Noah Kelly and Trever Seets all had three hits, Brady Salzman, Kyler Seyfried, Chase Stahl and John Watts all had two hits, and Bergesch, Issac Marshall, Salzman, Seets and Seyfried all had two RBIs each as Southwestern scored nine times in the fifth to get the win at Vandalia.

Ryne Hanslow went all the way for the Piasa Birds, allowing four hits while fanning four Vandal batters to get the win.

Southwestern improves to 3-8 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Trenton Buchanan and Grant Gilman both had two hits, with Buchanan driving in a pair of runs, and Brady Baalman, Drew Baalman, Gilman and Corey Nelson also having RBIs in Calhoun’s shutout over North Greene.

Gavin Holmes had two hits for the Spartans, while Colin Van Meter and Justin Lawson had the only other hits on the day.

Drew Baalman pitched a complete game for the Warriors, allowing the four hits while striking out 10. Kaiden Heberling fanned five for North Greene.

Calhoun is now 7-7, while the Spartans drop to 0-7.

ROXANA 9, GILLESPIE 2: Roxana scored three times in the third and fourth innings en route to their home win over Gillespie.

Christian Bertoletti had two hits and drove in four for the Shells, Weston Renaud had three hits and two RBIs, and Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt, Gavin Huffman and Connor House all had two hits.

Joey Carter had two hits for the Miners, while Zane Cunningham had the only RBI.

Huffman gave up two hits and struck out six in relief for Roxana.

The Shells are now 5-6, while the Miners go to 5-5.

ALTON 3, O’FALLON 2 (8 INNINGS): Jackson Brooks singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give Alton the win at home over O’Fallon in a hard-fought game.

It was Brooks’ third hit and second RBI of the day, while Riley Phillips had two hit and an RIB for the Redbirds.

Wes Collins had two hits and drove home both of the Panthers’ runs, while Josh Gibson had the only other hit on the day.

Michael Reeder struck out four for Alton, while Adam Stilts fanned three. Ben Koenig struck out three for O’Fallon.

The Redbirds are now 6-7, while the Panthers drop to 8-5.

TRACK AND FIELD

CIVIC MEMORIAL WINS PIASA SOUTHWESTERN CO-ED RELAYS MEET: Civic Memorial won eight events and set three meet records in taking first place in the Piasa Southwestern Co-ed Relays meet held Tuesday at CM, due to a construction project currently in progress at the Southwestern track.

The Eagles scored 130 points to win the meet, with Staunton coming in second at 88 points, Gillespie was third with 80 points, Southwestern fourth at 70, Greenfield Northwestern was fifth with 48 points, and Bunker Hill was sixth with 30 points.

The format of the meet was a relay-style, with teams of two boys and two girls competing in the races and field events.

CM set new meet records in the long jump, with a combined distance of 66’ 11.5”, the triple jump with a distance of 141’ 5” and the freshman-sophomore 4x100 meter relay, with a time of 50.3 seconds.

The Eagles also won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:10.9, the four-mile marathon at 23:24.6, the 1600 meter medley at 4:20.3, the distance medley at 9:57.8 and the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:04.4.

Staunton won two events, the varsity 4x100 relay with a time of 50.1 seconds and the sprint medley at 1:49.6, while Gillespie won two of the field events, the high jump at 19’ 7” and the discus throw with tosses totally 401’ 1.5”

Northwestern took the shot put with a total distance of 137’ 4.25”, and Bunker Hill won the hurdles shuttle at 1:09.5.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 10, JERSEY 0: Gina Catanzaro and Lydia Smith both had braces (two goals), while Jordan Barberis, Casey Giacoletto, Katie Rogers, Sam Simpson, Ezra Wilder and Jordan Wilson all scored in Triad’s win at home over Jersey.

Natalie Weiner had six saves for the Panthers, while Katelyn Krueger stopped four Knights’ shots. Reagan Chigas and Abbey Counts shared the clean sheet for Triad.

The Knights are now 9-3-0, while Jersey falls to 6-5-0.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 8, ROXANA 7: Gillespie scored twice in the top of the seventh to come away with the win at Roxana City Park.

Madison Anderson, Hannah Barrett and Mikala Hayes all had three hits for the Miners, while Rylee Jarman, Keaton Link and Chloe Segarra had two hits. Anderson and Link both drove home two runs on the day.

Abigail Stahlhut and Olivia Spangler both had three hits for the Shells, while Taylor Nolan had two hits and an RBI. Stahlhut hit a two-run homer for Roxana.

Sydney Bires struck out three in five innings of work in getting the win for Gillespie.

The Miners go to 5-5, while the Shells are 5-7.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 17, BRUSSELS 7: Kayla Aligholi had two hits and drove in four, Dekota Weldon drove in three runs and both Macy Flanigan and Tahani Franklin had two RBIs as EAWR won at Brussels.

Bella Friedel had two hits and an RBI for the Raiders, while Alyssa Kress, Logan Jacobs, Mary Vogel and Lexi Schulte all had RBIs on the day.

Flanigan struck out 10 for the Oilers.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: Edwardsville started a crucial string of Southwestern Conference game off right with a fifth inning run being the difference in a road win at West.

Lexi Gorniak had three hits for the Tigers, while Maria Smith, Mackenzie Owens and Sydney Lawrence had two hits, with Smith, Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and Jayna Connoyer having the RBIs.

Aleigha Cory had three hits for the Maroons, while Bella Kreher drove in a pair of runs.

Ryleigh Owens got the win in relief for Edwardsville, striking out one.

The Tigers are now 9-2, while West is now 6-4.

CARROLLTON 11, NEW BERLIN/FRANKLIN/WAVERLY 8: A six-run third inning was the key as Carrollton defeated the NBFW co-op side on the road

Marley Mullink had three hits for the Hawks, while Ava Uhles had two hits and three RBIs and Katie Hendricks had three hits and drove home two.

Sierra Eingenmann and Katie Long both had three hits and two RBIs for NBFW, while Ella Rogers had two hits and drove in a run.

Mullink allowed three hits and fanned four, while Hannah Rhoades struck out two. Alex King struck out six for NBFW.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, L.A. DODGERS 0: Paul DeJong went two-for-two, Yadier Molina had two RBIs and Paul Goldschmdt cracked his sixth homer of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Molina had two doubles in the first three innings; the first a ground-rule double that scored DeJong in the first, and another double down the left field line that scored Goldschmidt and DeJong to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Goldschmidt’s homer was a solo shot to left in the fifth to give St. Louis its winning margin.

Dakota Hudson pitched well, allowing six hits and striking out four in four-and-two-thirds innings, just one out short of qualifying for the win. That went to John Brebbia, who fanned three in an inning-and-a-third.

Ross Stripling took the loss for Los Angeles, striking out seven in five innings of work. The Dodgers got two hits each from Cody Bellinger and Enrique Hernandez.

The Cardinals improve to 6-5, and will take on Los Angeles again in the third game of a four-game series Wednesday night, with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

East Alton-Wood River 14, Brussels 2

Marquette Catholic 6, Civic Memorial 5 (10 innings)

Edwardsville 12, Collinsville 1

Piasa Southwestern 12, Vandalia 2

Hardin Calhoun 8, White Hall North Greene 0

Roxana 9, Gillespie 2

Alton 3, O’Fallon 2 (8 innings)

Steeleville 3, Valmeyer 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Triad 10, Jersey 0

Roxana 3, Greenville 0

Alton 2, Belleville East 0

Edwardsville 4, Collinsville 2

SOFTBALL

Gillespie 8, Roxana 7

Steeleville 12, Valmeyer 2

Alton 18, Granite City 2

East Alton-Wood River 17, Brussels 7

Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 3

Collinsville 20, East St. Louis 0

Carrollton 11, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

More like this: