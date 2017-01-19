WEDNESDAY

JERSEY TOURNAMENT

JERSEY 49, COLLINSVILLE 39: Jersey bounced back from a 13-7 quarter-time deficit to pull to down 20-18 by halftime, then overtook Collinsville in the second half for a 49-39 win over the Kahoks in the Jersey Tournament at Havens Gym Wednesday night.

The Panthers went to 6-12 on the year; the Kahoks fell to 7-11.

Blake Wittman led the Panthers with 15 points, with Jake Ridenhour adding 11; Ronnie Midgett led the Kahoks with 22 points, with Marshall Harrison adding 10.

50TH LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 86, LEBANON 36: Civic Memorial ran out to a 30-4 quarter-time lead on Lebanon and went on to score an 86-36 win over the Greyhounds in group play of the Litchfield Invitational Wednesday.

The Eagles improved to 12-6 on the year; the Greyhounds fell to 5-12.

Bryce Zupan led CM with 16 points, followed by Jaquan Adams with 12 and Geoff Withers with 11; 13 different Eagles scored on the night. Derrick Guthrie led Lebanon with seven points.

The Eagles will meet Taylorville in a Friday night Gold Bracket semifinal match.

MOUNT ZION 63, ROXANA 34: Zack Haas led Roxana with 13 points as the Shells dropped a 63-34 decision to Mount Zion in the Litchfield Invitational Wednesday night.

The loss put the Shells (8-11) into the Bronze Bracket, where they will meet the host Purple Panthers in a semifinal contest this evening. The Braves improved to 10-6 and will take on Nokomis in a Gold Bracket semi Friday.

Zach Golenor added 10 points for the Shells; Nate Ewing led the Braves with 14 points, followed by 13 from Kevin Cox.

TAYLORVILLE 85, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 29: Taylorville secured a Gold Bracket semifinal slot with an 85-29 win over East Alton-Wood River in the Litchfield Invitational Wednesday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-12 on the year, while the Tornadoes improved to 9-7; the Oilers meet Lebanon in a Bronze Bracket semifinal this evening.

Taylorville ran out to a 25-2 quarter-time lead and improved it to 53-8 at the half to run out winners.

Hunter Hall led the Oilers with nine points; Logan Clayton led the Tornadoes with 19 points, followed by Jordan Moates with 16, Jack Livingston with 15 and Nick Livingston with 10.

99TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

BUNKER HILL 46, STAUNTON 44: Dane Sellars led Bunker Hill with 27 points, and the Minutemen needed every one of them to edge Staunton 46-44 in the 99th Macoupin County Championship in Carlinville Wednesday.

“Without (Sellars') offense and our team getting him the ball, we would not have been able to keep up with Staunton's scoring tonight,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “Staunton shot the ball really well tonight; they rebounded the basketball and didn't commit as many turnovers as we would have liked. They played a good game.”

The Minutemen improved to 11-7, while the Bulldogs fell to 3-13.

Chase Williams added seven points for B-Hill; Brady Kinder led the Bulldogs with 19 points, with Ryan Billings adding 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23: Ellen Schulte had 13 points and Sami Kasting 11 as Metro East Lutheran defeated East Alton-Wood River 53-23 in a Prairie State Conference game at Wood River's Memorial Gym Wednesday

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN TOURNAMENT

BRUSSELS 61, BARRY WESTERN 42: Baylee Kiel had 17 points to lead Brussels to a 61-42 win over Barry Western in the third-place game of the North Greene Lady Spartan Tournament Wednesday.

Josie Schulte added 14 points for the Raiders, with Madison Willman adding 11. Blair Borrowman led the Wildcats with 19 points, with Jordan Walston adding 12.

Kiel was appointed to the All-Tournament Team, with Willman and Grace Stephens earning Honorable Mention honors.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 65, BELLEVILLE EAST 6: Edwardsville clinched no worse than a tie for the Southwestern Conference championship with a 65-6 win over Belleville East on the road Wednesday.

The Tigers moved to 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the SWC with the win.

Edwardsville won five bouts by pin, with Ben Lunn (106), Noah Surtin (120), Josh Pool (126), Guy Brown (170) and Connor Mikulait (182) all winning by fall. Ben Schluter (132), Joe Griffin (145), Rafael Roman (152) and Sam Martin (195) all won their bouts by decision.

EHS' SWC finale comes against East St. Louis Jan. 26; the Tigers host a five-team meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Saturday morning.

ALTON DEFEATS TRIAD, QUINCY: Alton's wrestling team scored a pair of wins in a triangular meet at home Wednesday, the Redbirds defeating Triad 33-32 and Quincy 48-30.

The Redbirds went to 10-6 on the year with the dual wins; they host O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference meet this evening.

ROXANA 45, CIVIC MEMORIAL 29: Roxana won eight of the 14 scheduled bouts Wednesday as the Shells defeated Civic Memorial 45-29 in Bethalto.

Alex Maguire (at 138), Michael Cherry (145), Nathan Wallace (152), Drew Huff (182) and Blake Harkey (220) all won by fall for the Shells; other wins came from Cody Cherry (106), Jacob Carpenter (126) and Brett Nyswonger (285).

Hudson Brown (120), Zach Wells (132) and Brandon Copeland (160) all won by fall for the Eagles; Michael Spurgeon (170) and Brandon Carpenter (195) also had wins for CM.

Both teams are back on the mats Jan. 25, Roxana traveling to Collinsville and CM hosting Belleville Althoff.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST CHIC-FIL-A CLASSIC

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 87, ALTON 85: Four players were in double figures for Alton as the Redbirds nearly pulled off an upset of Belleville Althoff in Tuesday's opening-round contest of the Belleville East Chic-Fil-A Classic, the Redbirds falling just short of the Crusaders 87-85.

Alton fell to 7-7 on the year and take on McCluer in a 6 p.m. Thursday consolation-bracket game; Althoff improved to 11-4 and meet up with Belleville West Friday evening.

Ty'ohn Trimble scored a career-high 24 points for the Redbirds, with Kevin Caldwell and Dereaun Clay each contributing 21 points and Donovan Clay scoring 10.

Althoff was led by Jordan Goodwin's 29-point effort, with Edwyn Brown scoring 16, C.J. Coldon 14, Marvin Ray 12 and Dante Ray 10.

50TH LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

MOUNT ZION 70, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 59: Zack Crank's 16 points wasn't quite enough as Metro East Lutheran dropped a 70-59 decision to Mount Zion in the 50th Litchfield Invitational Tournament Tuesday night.

The Knights fell to 7-12 on the year with the loss; the Braves improved to 9-6 on the year. MEL will enter bracket play Thursday evening against an opponent to be determined.

J.J. Schwartz had 12 points for the Knights, with Noah Coddington and A.J. Rivsay each scoring 10. Kevin Cox led the Braves with 14 points followed by Nate Ewing's 13 and Charles Kuhle's 11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, GREENVILLE 31: Civic Memorial got out to a 22-17 lead at the half and never allowed Greenville back in the game as the Eagles defeated the Comets 49-31 in the 50th Litchfield Invitational Tuesday night.

CM went to 11-6 on the year; Greenville dropped to 5-10.

Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark each had 14 points to lead CM; Geoff Withers had eight and Brandon Hampton six.

The Comets were led by Ryan Hutchinson's 11 points, with Christian Moss adding eight.

SPARTA TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, FREEBURG 29: Marquette Catholic got off to a 19-8 lead at quarter time and went on to upend Freeburg 49-29 in the Sparta Tournament Tuesday night.

The Explorers went to 18-2 on the year and take on Red Bud Thursday evening.

REGULAR SEASON

MULBERRY GROVE 49, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 43: McGivney Catholic fell just short to Mulberry Grove 49-43 Tuesday night.

The Griffins fell to 1-15 on the year.

Logan Shumate had 19 points for the Griffins and Dan Jones scored 10. McGivney goes to Ramsey for a Jan. 24 game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

38TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

CARLINVILLE 68, BUNKER HILL 33: Grace Zachary's 34-point performance helped send Carlinville past Bunker Hill 68-33 in the 38th Macoupin County Girls Basketball Championship in Carlinville Tuesday night.

The Minutemaids fell to 6-11 on the year, while the Cavaliers improved to 15-8.

Ashley Dey led B-Hill with 11 points and Mallory Schwegel added nine; Rachel Olroyd chipped in 17 points for the Cavs.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, NORTH MAC 41: A 15-9 third term helped Piasa Southwestern past North Mac 53-41 Tuesday night.

The Birds improved to 6-14 on the year; the Panthers fell to 6-9.

Mallory Novack had 21 points to lead Southwestern, with Samantha Burns adding 13 and Jenna Moore 12; Hannah Tomasko led North Mac with 17 points.

REGULAR SEASON

GRANITE CITY 46, ALTON 40: Granite City got off to an 18-2 quarter-time lead, then had to hold off Alton 46-40 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

The Redbirds fell to 1-18 overall, 0-10 in the SWC; the Warriors went to 5-9 overall, 2-8 in the league.

“We got off to a slow start,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “I think our girls really want to get this losing streak behind us, and I think it is frustrating to them; we are not finding the right level of intensity to start games.

“Our girls fought back so hard. I just hope we can build on the strong performance in the second half.”

Cri'Shonna Hickman led the Redbirds with 16 points, including two three-balls and a 4-for-4 night from the line; Ayonna Clayton had 12 points for AHS, including a pair of threes. Donyal Garrett led GCHS with 28 points on 11-for-13 shooting from the floor, while University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore contributed 10 points.

Alton visits East St. Louis Thursday night; the Warriors meet McGivney Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday in the opening round of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament.

JERSEY 54, COLUMBIA 45: Jersey rallied from quarter-time and halftime deficits to upend Columbia 54-45 on the road Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 12-7; the Eagles fell to 14-7.

Bethany Muenstermann hit from behind the three-point arc five times en route to a 19-point night for the Panthers; Mackenzie Thurston added 15 and Brianna Schroeder 12. Sophia Bonaldi led the Eagles with 11 points, with Madelyne Juenger scoring 10.

SIHSBC BOWLING

ALTON 38, GRANITE CITY 2: Alton's girls bowlers got a 588 series from Ashley Heistand as the Redbirds defeated Granite City 38-2 Tuesday evening.

Addison Beys had a 214 and 235 for the Redbirds in the win; the Warriors' Morgan Fazio turned in a 468 set.

The Redbird JV also defeated GCHS 7-0 with Cassie Bowman rolling a 430 series. Alton takes on Belleville West on the road in their season finale Jan. 24.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 2 (DRAW): Alton got goals from Jack Sumner and Zachary Carter as the Redbirds skated to a 2-2 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A draw with Granite City at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Tuesday.

The tie left the Redbirds at 3-13-3 (nine points) on the season; the Warriors went to 6-10-3 (15 points). The regular season ends Jan. 26 with the MVCHA Playoffs beginning Feb. 2 following the Class 1A and 2A All-Star Games Jan. 30-31.

Bryce and Tristan Mouser assisted on the Carter goal while Bryce Simon had the helper on the Sumner goal. Cameron Rubenacker and Jacob Roderick (with 5:34 to go) had the Warrior goals on the night.

GCHS outshot AHS 34-32; Alton meets Highland at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at East Alton Ice Arena and Belleville at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 26 at EAIA to close out their regular season, while the Warriors take on East Alton-Wood River at 8:40 p.m. Monday at Wilson Park and Triad at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 at EAIA in their regular-season finale.

O'FALLON 5, BETHALTO 2: A three-goal second period sent Bethalto to a 5-2 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A loss to O'Fallon at East Alton-Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Eagles tumbled to 10-7-2 (22 points) on the year, while the Panthers improved to 13-6-0 (26 points).

Nolan Kahl (unassisted) and Jayden Kahl (from Joe Watson) had the Eagle goals; they take on Columbia at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in Granite City, then finish the regular season against Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 24 at EAIA.

