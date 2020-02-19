TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY – SEMIFINAL

JERSEY 62, WATERLOO 41: Chloe White led the way for Jersey with 20 points, while Clare Breden and Boston Talley each scored 11 points as the Panthers advanced to the final of their own regional with a win over Waterloo.

Jersey led wire-to-wire, with scores of 13-8, 32-11 and 51-24 after each quarter.

Aubrey Hubbard was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 24-6 and now face Highland, a 75-34 winner over Taylorville in the first semifinal, in the regional final Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. Waterloo's season ends with an 11-16 record.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD --- SEMIFINALS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 75. CAHOKIA 36: Anna Hall led the way for CM with 20 points, Kourtland Tyus had 16 points, and both Jenna Christeson and Tori Standefer each had 11 points as the Eagles eliminated Cahokia in the Triad regional.

CM led from start to finish, with advantages of 16-8, 38-25, and 66-34 after each quarter.

The Eagles are now 27-5 and will play East St. Louis, a 52-42 winner over Triad, in Thursday night's final, which will tip off at 7 p.m. The Comanches conclude their season 6-12.

EAST ST. LOUIS 52, TRIAD 42: East St. Louis advanced to the final against Civic Memorial with a win over the host Knights in the second semifinal on Tuesday night.

No individual scores were available at press time.

The Flyers are now 15-13 on the year, while the Knights were eliminated with a 13-18 record.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT ALTON --- SEMIFINALS

O'FALLON 57, GRANITE CITY 20: Kaylyn Wiley led Granite with seven points, with Erica Hurst and Alex Powell adding four points each as the Warriors were eliminated by O'Fallon in the first semifinal at Alton's Redbird Nest.

The Panthers led all the way through, with leads after each quarter of 20-7, 32-7 and 50-16.

Amelia Bell led the Panthers with 16 points, with Shannon Dowell scoring 10 points and Kendall Schieppe adding nine.

O'Fallon goes to 26-5 and advances to Thursday night's final against Belleville West, who defeated Quincy 53-42 in the second semifinal, with the tip-off coming at 7 p.m. The Warriors were eliminated with a 5-21 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 64, CARLINVILLE 42: Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 16 points, Jacob Golenor scored 14 points, Andrew Beckman had 12 and Parris White 10 as the Shells won at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym over Carlinville in a South Central Conference game.

The Cavaliers led after the first quarter 14-10, then at halftime 23-18, but Roxana came back in the third quarter to take a 36-30 lead, then outscored Carlinville 28-12 in the final period to win going away.

The Shells improve to 21-9, while the Cavvies are now 10-14.

HILLSBORO 73, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 60: Jon Watson led the way for Southwestern with 16 points, with both Brady Salzman and Addis Moore hitting for 10 points each in the Piasa Birds' loss at Hillsboro.

It was all Hilltoppers throughout the game, as Hillsboro led at the end of each quarter with the scores 22-12, 43-21 and 69-40,

The Hilltoppers are now 11-18, while Southwestern falls to 7-20.

BREESE CENTRAL 56, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27: Keaton Loewen led with eight points, Grant Lane had seven points, and both Travis Hilligoss and Nic Vaughn had three points each as CM lost at home to Mater Dei.

The Knights led throughout the game, holding leads of 12-7, 31-14 and 44-24 after each quarter.

Jacob Shadegg led Mater Dei with 18 points, Mitchell Haake came up with 12 points and Tyler Jasper scored 10 points.

The Knights are now 24-5, while the Eagles fall to 9-19.

PANA 42, STAUNTON 37: Ethan Booth led Staunton with 15 points, while Brent Kinder had eight points and Frank Goss seven as the Bulldogs lost at home to Pana in a South Central Conference game.

Staunton held a 15-13 lead after one quarter, then took a 24-21 halftime lead. The Panthers came back to take a 38-33 lead after three quarters, and went on to the win.

Pana is now 24-5, while the Bulldogs drop to 17-12.

STEELEVILLE 59, VALMEYER 48: Jacob Rowold led Valmeyer with 23 points, Riley McCarthy added 10 and Henry Weber seven as the Pirates lost on the road at Steeleville.

The Warriors led all the way through, with quarter leads of 17-12, 32-29 and 49-31 in going on to the win.

Steeleville is now 15-12, while Valmeyer goes to 12-14.

JERSEY 71, GRANITE CITY 66 (OT): Seth Churchman led Jersey with 23 points, while both Tucker Shalley and Ian Sullivan had 13 points each as the Panthers won in overtime at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The Warriors had the lead at 18-16 after the first quarter, then led 35-28 at halftime, but the Panthers came back to tie the game 41-41, and regulation ended up deadlocked at 60-60. Jersey outscored Granite 11-6 in the overtime to get the road win.

The Panthers are now 16-12, while the Warriors fall to 12-14.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 73, Piasa Southwestern 60

Marquette Catholic 61, Breese Central 42

Metro-East Lutheran 54, East Alton-Wood River 43

Roxana 64, Carlinville 42

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 56, Civic Memorial 27

Father McGivney Catholic 54, Mt. Olive 46

Pana 42, Staunton 37

Steeleville 59, Valmeyer 48

Edwardsville 38, Collinsville 36

Freeburg 62, Triad 51

Jersey 71, Granite City 66 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN --- SEMIFINAL

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 52, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 24

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY --- SEMIFINALS

Highland 75, Taylorville 34

Jersey 62, Waterloo 41

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT TRIAD --- SEMIFINALS

Civic Memorial 75, Cahokia 36

East St. Louis 52, Triad 42

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT ALTON --- SEMIFINALS

O'Fallon 57, Granite City 20

Belleville West 53, Quincy 42

HOCKEY

2020 MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

MONDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Alton 4, Triad 3 (Alton leads series 1-0)

Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 1 (Edwardsville leads series 1-0)

CLASS 2A

Collinsville 3, Freeburg/Waterloo 2 (Collinsville leads series 1-0)

Granite City 6, Belleville 1 (Granite City leads series 1-0)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Edwardsville 5, O'Fallon 4 (Edwardsville wins series 2-0)

Triad 5, Alton 1 (series tied 1-1)

CLASS 2A

Granite City 8, Belleville 2 (Granite City wins series 2-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, New Jersey Devils 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Massachusetts 67, Saint Louis University 63

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 62, Penn State 56

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 71, Mississippi 68

