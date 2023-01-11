TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 46, BELLEVILLE WEST 45

Kris Crosby hit a putback of a missed shot right before the buzzer to give Edwardsville a dramatic win over the Maroons at the West gym.



West led after the first quarter 14-8, with the Tigers rallying to take a 24-23 lead at halftime, with the Maroons coming right back to take a 37-34 lead after the third quarter and Edwardsville outscoring West 12-8 in the final quarter, including Crosby's winning basket.

Isayah Kloster led the Tigers with 17 points, while both Crosby and Alec Marchetto had eight points each, A.J. Tillman came up with seven points and Malik Allen, Jonathan Stump and Jake Curry each had two points apiece.

Edwardsville is now 11-7, while the Maroons go to 6-10.

HIGHLAND 73, SIUE CHARTER 34

Three players scored in double figures as Highland won at home over SIUE Charter of East St. Louis.

The Bulldogs led all the way, holding advantages of 29-2, 42-11 and 64-23 after the first three quarters, with the Cougars outscoring Highland in the fourth quarter 11-9.

Cade Altadonna led Highland with 18 points, while Jake Ottensmeier added 14 points and Carter Holthaus came up with 13 points.

The Bulldogs are now 13-6, while SIUE Charter is 2-10.

EAST ST. LOUIS 72, BELLEVILLE EAST 71

In a key game in the Southwestern Conference at Lindenwood University-Belleville, East St. Louis' home court this season, a Belleville East rally fell short as the Flyers won to stay alive for the conference title.

The Flyers took a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, then held the advantage at halftime 37-25. East Side then led after three quarters 59-44, but the Lancers rallied to outscore the Flyers in the fourth 27-13, but East Side held on to take the win.

Macaleab Rich had another big game for the Flyers with 24 points, while Dainen Rucker added 17 points, Antwan Robinson came up with 13 points and Davis Bynum had 12 points.

East Side is now 10-3, while East goes to 15-3.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, BUNKER HILL 30

COLLINSVILLE 86, ALTON 64

FATHER MCGIVNEY 60, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 54

JERSEY 52, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45

For Jersey, Jaxon Brunaugh led with 15 points followed by Francis Vogel with 12 points. Easton Heafner scored nine, Drake Gotten and Tanner Brunaugh each had six, and Logan Meisner had four.

Jersey improves to 11-7 on the season and will play Civic Memorial next on Friday while Southwestern slips to 7-10.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 71, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 24

The Mississippi Valley Christian School varsity boys basketball team coasted to an easy Metro Athletic Conference win over Crosspoint Christian Academy, Villa Ridge, 71-24.

All five starters scored in double digits, and all players scored.

Joey Kunz led all scorers with 16 points, Cameron Golike had 13, Drew Gaworski and Peyton Wright each scored 12 and Tommy Kunz had 11.

MVCS are now 18-1 on the season and 6-0 in the MAC.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 65, STAUNTON 47

GRANITE CITY 39, MADISON 28

WOOD RIVER 50, LITCHFIELD 43

CHRIST OUR ROCK 45, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 40

O'FALLON 62, ALTHOFF 42

COLUMBIA 58, VANDALIA 26

In the Centennial Winchester West Central tournament, Concord Triopia defeated Pleasant Hill 65-38, it was Carrollton over Barry Western 53-45 and Petersburg PORTA won over Greenfield Northeastern 49-34.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In games played Tuesday, Mt. Vernon defeated Triad 40-35, Belleville East won at home over East St. Louis 49-45, and Alton remained undefeated at 18-0 with a 64-28 win at Collinsville. Mississippi Valley Christian defeated Crosspoint Christian Academy 47-21 and improve to 8-4 on the season.

