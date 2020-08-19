TUESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2020 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

ALTON TEE-OFF CLASSIC AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE

RODERFELD TIES FOR FIFTH, MOORE, O'KEEFE TIE FOR SEVENTH AS EXPLORERS TIE FOR THIRD, TIGERS COME IN SEVENTH AT ALTON TEE-OFF: Marquette Catholic's William Roderfeld came in a fifth-place tie with Breese Mater Dei Catholic's Carter Goebel, with both shooting a six-over-par 78, while Edwardsville's Hayden Moore and the Explorers' Aiden O'Keefe tying for seventh with identical 79s as the Explorers finished third, the Tigers coming in seventh, and the host Redbirds 13th at the Alton Tee-Off Invitational tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Spencer T. Olin course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Belleville Althoff Catholic won the tournament with a team score of 239, two strokes ahead of runner-up Highland, who had a score of 241. The Explorers tied for third with Belleville East, with scores of 244, O'Fallon was fifth with a score of 246, the Tigers were seventh with a 257, Waterloo and Columbia tied for eighth with scores of 262, 10th place Triad had a 270, Belleville West was 11th at 287, Collinsville 12th with a 302, the Redbirds in 13th at 304, and Granite City was 14th with a score of 309.

The Bulldogs' Evan Sutton won the individual title with a one-over-par 73, with runner-up Avery Irwin of the Crusaders shooting a 75, Caden Cannon of O'Fallon was third at 76, Hogan Messinger of the Lancers was fourth with a score of 77, Drew Boone of the Panthers was ninth with an 81, and a three-way tie for 10th saw Althoff's Parker and Max Bruening, along with Thai Prakit of East all shooting 82.

Besides Roderfeld and O'Keefe, the Explorers' Grant Heinz shot an 87, and Andrew Julian had a 103. Besides Moore, Kolton Wright and Bennett Babington each had an 89 for the Tigers, while Carter Crow shot a 92.

The Knights were led by Garrett Wood's 84, with Bode Vanderbunt firing a 90, Connor Bain had a 96, and Connor Keith shot 111. Brady Charbonnier led the Warriors with an even 100, while Chase Reeves had a 104, Simon Maxfield fired a 105, and Komray shot an 112. The Redbirds' leading golfer was Charlie Coy, with a 103, Jackson Kenney carded a 114, and Pierce shot a 130.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS GOLF

MADISON COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT THE LEGACY GOLF COURSE, GRANITE CITY

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

SMALL SCHOOLS

Marquette Catholic --- 344

Father McGivney Catholic --- 414

Civic Memorial --- 429

Roxana --- 475

LARGE SCHOOLS

Edwardsville --- 308

Alton --- 346

Triad --- 376

Collinsville --- 388

Highland --- 407

Granite City --- 446

BOYS GOLF

ALTON TEE-OFF INVITATIONAL AT SPENCER T. OLIN GOLF COURSE, ALTON

Article continues after sponsor message

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 239

Highland --- 241

Marquette Catholic --- 244

Belleville East --- 244

O'Fallon --- 246

Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 253

Edwardsville --- 257

Waterloo --- 262

Columbia --- 262

Triad --- 270

Belleville West --- 287

Collinsville --- 302

Alton --- 304

Granite City --- 309

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Montreal Canadiens 0 (PHI leads 3-1)

Washington Capitals 3, New York Islanders 2 (NYI lead 3-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 2, Calgary Flames 1 (DAL leads 3-2)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (VGK wins 4-1)

More like this: