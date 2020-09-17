TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35, JERSEY 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 60, PANA 65: Kailey Vickrey was the individual winner with a time of 21:27 as Marquette won a five-way meet with Jersey, Pana, East Alton-Wood River and the host Piasa Birds on Tuesday.

The Oilers didn't have a complete team, therefore, no score was kept for EAWR.

Megan Jarzenbeck was fifth on the day overall with a time of 23:30, while Katie Johnson came in at 24:01, Clare Antraner had a time of 24:38, and Ava Certa came in at 24:53.

Abby Fraley led the Panthers with a time of 22:53, while Chloe Kallal had a time of 24:11, Christine Wendell was clocked in 24:22, Abby Womack was in at 25:32, and Kate Heitzig had a time of 25:54. Kendall Mersenheimer led Southwestern with a time of 23:11, with Laina Wilderman coming in at 24:40, Emily Lowis was at 24:54, Logan Helling came in at 25:03, and Ali Wilson had a time of 28:25.

Mary Nyguen was the only Oiler runner on the day, with a time of 30:09.

STAUNTON INVITATIONAL

DOYLE LEADS SHELLS SWEEP OF TOP FIVE TO RECORD PERFECT SCORE IN WINNING STAUNTON INVITATONAL: Roxana, led by Riley Doyle's time of 20:04.15, swept the top five spots in recording a perfect score in taking the inaugural Staunton Invitational.

The Shells outscored Carlinville 15-49 to win the title, while the other two teams in the race, Litchfield and the host Bulldogs, did not field complete teams for the race, thus no score was kept for them.

Gabrielle Woodruff was second with a time of 20:32.33, while Janelynn Wirth came in third at 20:54.26, Zoey Losch was fourth at 21:19.83, and Keiko Palen completed the sweep with a time of 21:56.39.

The Shells' Kendall Kamp finished seventh with a time of 22:35.00, while Dana Jarden of the Bulldogs was seventh at 22:33.00, and Brooke Kinder was 10th at 22:54.00.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41, BREESE CENTRAL 66: Alyssa Terhaar and Kaitlyn Hatley finished in second and third respectively, with both setting personal record times as McGivney came in second to Civic Memorial in a triangular meet with Breese Central Tuesday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Terhaar came in with a time of 21:01, while Hatley had a time of 21:09. Emma Martinez also set a new personal best time in finishing seventh, coming in at 22:34, while Claire Stanhaus was 12th in a personal record time of 22:36. Amelia Beltramea was 19, while Izzy Margarida came in 22nd with a season best time of 27:32, and Abbey Piechocinski coming in 25th for the Griffins.

BOYS GOLF

GRANITE CITY 180, EDWARDSVILLE 184: Tyler Janson was the day's medalist with a three-over-par 39 for nine holes, but the Tigers fell to Granite City in a Tuesday afternoon dual meet at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach.

Jack Perufli shot a 45 for Edwardsville, while Zack Noll had a 49, and Jacoby Roberson carded a 51.

Noah Poiter led the Warriors with a 42.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

STAUNTON INVITATIONAL

RUVALCABA WINS HISTORIC STAUNTON INVITATIONAL MEET: Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba had a time of 16:42.96 to win the inaugural Staunton Invitational meet as the Shells went on to win the team title in the first home meet for the Bulldogs in 43 years.

The Shells won the team title with a score of 36 points, while fellow South Central Conference school Litchfield had 41 points, and Carlinville had 44. Staunton didn't have a full slate of runners, thus, no score was kept for the Bulldogs.

Will Meyer of the Cavaliers was second with a time of 17.26.70, with the Purple Panthers' Will Carlile third at 17:42.11, the Shells' Kaleb St. Cyr was fourth with a time of 18:01.78, with teammate Matt Olbert fifth, coming in at 18:07.38.

Staunton's best runner on the day was Thomas Ogata, who came in at 20:43.00.

JERSEY TAKES FOUR OF TOP FIVE, IS ONLY TEAM TO SCORE POINTS IN QUADRANGULAR MEET: Cole Martinez, Griffin Williams and Drake Goetten finished in the top three for Jersey in a quadrangular meet at Piasa Southwestern.

Jersey was the only team to have a full slate of runners, scoring 22 points to win the meet. The Piasa Birds, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Pana did not field full teams, thus no score was kept for them.

Martinez won the race with a time of 17:07, with Williams coming in at 17:22, and Goetten coming in at 18:09. Alex Hubbel had a time of 19:18, and Zane Peterbaugh was in at 21:23.

Logan Santell was Southwestern's top runner, coming in at 19:10, with Garrett Beutell having a time of 22:04. Aiden Loeffelman led the Oilers with a time of 20:41, while Evan Baker came in at 29:02. Ryan DeClue led the Explorers with a time of 20:45, while Daniel Kline had a time of 22:26, Michael Hudson was right behind at 22:27, and Josh Kreitner came in at 26:03.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 43, BREESE CENTRAL 71: Tanner Fox ran his best race of the season, finishing fourth with a time of 17:32 as the Griffins came in second to CM in a triangular meet with Breese Central on Tuesday.

Brandon Ahring came in seventh for McGivney, while Andrew Dupy was eighth, Noah Beltramea came in 11th, and Evan Rybak was 15th to finish the top five. In addition, Wyatt Biermann ran a personal best 19:49, Ryan Strack was 18th, Garet Seger set a personal record with a time of 21:34, and Colin Moore was 25th in the race.

GIRLS GOLF

CIVIC MEMORIAL 194, JERSEY 203: Sophee Brown of CM and Bria Tuttle of Jersey each shot a 46 to share medalist honors as the Eagles won over the Panthers in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at Westlake Country Club.

Emily DeClue and Meredith Flack each shot a 48 for CM, while Payton Whaley fired a 52, Peyton Mormino shot a 58, and Ellah Brown had a 63 on the day.

Jerra LaPlant fired a 49 for Jersey, while Madi Darr had a 52, Nataly Weiner fired a 56, and both Lindsay Duggan and Emma Breitwesier both carded 57s.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON 174, HIGHLAND 194: Natalie Messinger shot a two–over-par 38 to win the medal for the day as Alton won over Highland in a dual meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

Riley Kenney had a 40 for the Redbirds, while Olivia Boyd fired a 42, and Lexi Paulin had a 54 on the afternoon.

The Bulldogs were led by Claire Korte's 40, with Brooke Hunsche firing a 50, and both Hannah Wilkes-Null and Lilly Barker each carding a 52.



ROXANA 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Five Roxana players won both of their matches on the day at Roxana won at Granite City on Tuesday.

In the singles matches, Stephanie Kamp won over Darcy Popmarkoff 6-1, 6-0, while Lindsey Ratliff defeated Anna Krueger, also by 6-1, 6-0. Makenna John won over Shelby Hawk 6-0, 6-1, and in the only Warrior win on the day, Mara Withers defeated Savannah Millsap 6-7, 7-5, 10-6. In the final two singles matches, Bailey Isom won over Peyton Hatfield 6-4, 6-2, and Cayla Fansher defeated Alivia Vaughn 6-3, 6-3.

In the doubles, Kamp and Ratliff won over Hawk and Hatfield 8-4, it was John and Millsap defeating Withers and Heidi Schrpkowski 8-0, and Isom and Darcey Macguire winning over Bella Brooksher and Carmen Williams 8-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Granite City 180, Edwardsville 184

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

STAUNTON INVITATIONAL

Roxana 36, Litchfield 41, Carlinville 44

Jersey 22, Piasa Southwestern, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Pana --- no score kept

Civic Memorial 25, Father McGivney Catholic 43, Breese Central 71

GIRLS GOLF

Civic Memorial 194, Jersey 203

Alton 174, Highland 194

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

STAUNTON INVITATIONAL

Roxana 15, Carlinville 49

Marquette Catholic 35, Jersey 50, Piasa Southwestern 60, Pana 65. East Alton-Wood River --- no score kept

Civic Memorial 25, Father McGivney Catholic 41, Breese Central 66

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 5, Alton 4

Edwardsville 9, Belleville West 0

Roxana 8, Granite City 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Milwaukee Brewers 18, St. Louis Cardinals 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

TUESDAY'S RESULT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Islanders 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (TB leads 3-2)

More like this: