TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

CLASS 1A AT MT. OLIVE

IHSA REGIONALS

HYTEN ADVANCES AS INDIVIDUAL, MARQUETTE AS TEAM IN MT. OLIVE REGIONAL: Father McGivney Catholic's Joey Hyten went through as an individual, while Marquette Catholic, led by William Roderfeld's five-over-par 77, advanced as a team as the Explorers came in second at the Class 1A Mt. Olive regional at Staunton's Timber Lakes Golf Course.

Vandalia took the team crown with a 298 score, with Marquette second at 326, Hillsboro third at 337, the Griffins fourth with a score of 350, and Litchfield fifth at 368. Staunton came in sixth with a score of 378, the Wildcats were seventh at 388, Ramsey was eighth at 392, Gillespie was ninth with a 420, and Metro-East Lutheran was 10th at 426.

The Vandals swept the top three positions, with Chase Laack winning with a five-under-par 67, Dylan Halford second with a 74, and Connor McCall third at 75. Roderfeld was fourth with a 77, followed by Hyten's 78, Aiden O'Keefe was sixth with a 79, the Explorers' Nolan Rea coming in a three-way tie for seventh with Vandalia's Riley Ruckman and the Hilltoppers' Dillon Small, each having an 82, and Hillsboro's Drake Vogel rounding out the top ten with an 83.

Besides Roderfeld,O'Keefe and Rea, Marquette's Grant Heinz had an 88, Nick Wooden fired a 91, and William Schwartz shot a 92. Along with Hyten's qualifying score, the Griffins' Clayton Hopfinger shot an 88, Drew Sowerwine carded an 89, Brandon Reed had a 95, Josh Jamruk shot a 99, and Riley Knobloch carded a 100.

Preston Denney led the Bulldogs with an 89, while Broc Best came up with a 90, Caden Shearlock had a 98, Blake Moore fired a 101, Sam Best had a 105, and Joseph Cisler carded a 121. Antonio Ybarra led the Knights with an 87, while Cole Renken fired a 107, Charles Fedder shot an 113, and Joseph Bowers carded an 119.

CLASS 2A AT ROXANA

NORRIS, FLOYD ADVANCE AS INDIVIDUALS, JERSEY THIRD IN ROXANA REGIONAL: Jersey's Clark Norris and Roxana's Christian Floyd advanced to the sectional tournament next Monday as the Panthers finished third in the IHSA Class 2A regional tournament at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Jacksonville won the team title with a score of 322, with Chatham Glenwood coming in second with a 340, earning the second-team spot. Jersey was third at 347, Roxana came in fourth with a 364, Civic Memorial was fifth at 366. East Alton-Wood River was sixth with a score of 383, Greenville came in seventh with a 384, and Taylorville was eighth with a score of 388.

Brady Kaufman of Jacksonville was the individual champions with a score of even-par 72, with Glenwood's Tobin Neal second with a 77, Aydin Folker of the Crimsons third with an 81, and Greenville Christian Bauer fourth with an 82. Norris tied with Trey Bourn of Jacksonville for fifth with both shooting an 83, the Titans' Jake Herrin and the Tornadoes' Briar Dempsey tying for seventh with identical scores of 84, Floyd came in ninth with an 85, and the Panthers' Garrett Smith finished in a tie for 10th with Quin Saxer of the Crimsons, both shooting an 86.

Besides the top two Jersey golfers, Tyler Noble shot an 88, Austin Hayes had a 90, Mason Seymour fired a 93, and Davis Hamm carded a 95. Along with Floyd, Jackson Harris shot an 88 for Roxana, while Zach Stangler had a 93, Cade Slayden fired a 98, Jaden DiPaolo shot a 103, and Logan Wonders carded a 105.

Nick Williams led the Eagles with an 87, while Sam Buckley had a 92, Zach Fitzgerald shot 93, Ethan Allison had a 94, Manny Silva fired a 95, and Jake Cheatham scored a 96. The Oilers were led by Carson Reef's 89, while both Spencer Slayden and Timothy Melton shot a 92, Lucas Moore had an 110, Curtis Mullaney fired an 111, and Dillon Gerner carded an 119. In addition, Piasa Southwestern's Jordan Cottingham had a 108.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

IHSA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A AT EDWARDSVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Quincy --- 316

O'Fallon --- 317

Edwardsville --- 322

Belleville East --- 346

Granite City --- 351

Belleville West --- 353

Collinsville --- 355

Alton --- 358

CLASS 2A AT ROXANA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Jacksonville --- 322

Chatham Glenwood --- 340

Jersey --- 347

Roxana --- 364

Civic Memorial --- 366

East Alton-Wood River --- 383

Greenville --- 384

Taylorville --- 388

CLASS 2A AT MASCOUTAH

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Highland --- 336

Mascoutah --- 346

Salem --- 351

Centralia --- 352

Waterloo --- 353

Columbia --- 355

Freeburg --- 358

Breese Central --- 358

Triad --- 359

CLASS 1A AT MT. OLIVE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Vandalia --- 298

Marquette Catholic --- 326

Hillsboro --- 337

Father McGivney Catholic --- 350

Litchfield --- 368

Staunton --- 378

Mt. Olive --- 388

Ramsey --- 392

Gilllespie --- 420

Metro-East Lutheran --- 426

CLASS 1A AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- 338

Campbell Hill Trico --- 357

Chester --- 367

Marissa-Coulterville --- 370

Sparta --- 377

Steeleville --- 382

Red Bud --- 401

New Athens --- 422

Valmeyer --- 431

Dupo --- 445

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MADISON COUNTY MEET AT GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

SMALL SCHOOLS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Civic Memorial --- 35

Father McGivney Catholic --- 48

Roxana --- 71

Metro-East Lutheran --- 84

Marquette Catholic --- 160

Madison --- 164

LARGE SCHOOLS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS ---

Edwardsville --- 17

Triad --- 72

Collinsville --- 87

Highland --- 98

Alton --- 106

Granite City --- 120

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MADISON COUNTY MEET AT GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

SMALL SCHOOLS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Roxana --- 25

Civic Memorial --- 43

Father McGivney Catholic --- 63

Marquette Catholic --- 104

LARGE SCHOOLS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 16

Highland --- 58

Triad --- 77

Granite City --- 87

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2020 POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES PRESENTED BY DOOSAN --- BEST-OF-FIVE

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 9, Miami Marlins 5 (ATL leads 1-0)

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego Padres 1 (LAD leads 1-0)

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY UTZ SNACKS

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston Astros 5, Oakland Athletics 2 (HOU leads 2-0)

Tampa Bay Rays 7, New York Yankees 5 (series tied 1-1)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2020 NBA FINALS PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV

GAME 4 --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Los Angeles Lakers 102, Miami Heat 96 (LAL leads 3-1)

