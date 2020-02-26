TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 66, WATERLOO 53: Tucker Shalley came up with one of his best games of the season, hitting for 32 points, while Matthew Jackson added 10 and Seth Churchman nine in Jersey's road win at Waterloo.

The Panthers only led 15-14 after the first quarter, but went out to a 40-33 lead at halftime, and saw it grow to 56-35 after three quarters.

Jersey is now 18-12 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 12-18.

BELLEVILLE WEST 58, ALTON 56: Ja'markus Gary and Ky'Lun Rivers each scored 13 points, while Moory Woods added 12 as Alton came up short against West at the Maroons' gym.

West led after the first quarter 10-4, then extended its lead to 29-15 at halftime. The Redbirds cut the lead to 40-30 after three quarters, and rallied back in the fourth, outscoring the Maroons 26-18, but came up short as West took the win.

Tommie Williams led West with 14 points, while Greg Wells added 13 points and Ty Lampley 12.

The Maroons are now 15-12, while Alton falls to 13-16.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, HIGHLAND 33: Alex Reams led CM with 14 points, with Trey Hall adding nine points and Travis Hilligoss eight as the Eagles won on the road at Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

CM improves to 10-20 on the season, while the Bulldogs are now 2-27.

COLLINSVILLE 51, BELLEVILLE EAST 43: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 22 points, Keydrian Jones added 12 points and Cawhan Smith came up with five points as the Kahoks clinched a share of the Southwestern Conference championship with a win over East at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville held a 12-7 lead after one quarter, then a 24-19 advantage at halftime, and saw it cut to 32-30 after three quarters. The Kahoks then outscored the Lancers 19-13 in the final quarter to take the win.

Ethyn Brown led East with 11 points, Bryson Ivy added 10 and Braxton Stacker came up with nine points.

The Kahoks improve to 27-3, while the Lancers are now 17-12.

TRIAD 71, MASCOUTAH 65: Luke Cox led the way for Triad with 26 points, Michael Tentis added 11 points and Nate Winslow 10 as the Knights won its Mississippi Valley Conference game over Mascoutah at Rich Mason Gym.

Triad led after one quarter 15-9, and at halftime 35-20, but the Indians fought back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 47-42. The Knights outscore Mascoutah 24-23 to hold on to the win.

Triad is now 22-8, while the Indians go to 15-15.

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AND 2A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

BUNKER HILL 54, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 42: Cole Kiffmeyer and Andrew Scroggins scored 12 points each, Coy Sellars had 11 points and Devon Ralston added 10 as Bunker Hill advanced to the semifinals with a win over Greenfield Northwestern.

The Minutemen took a 17-10 lead after one quarter, but the Tigers were able to cut the deficit to 22-20 at halftime. Bunker Hill then increased its edge to 32-25 after three quarters, then outscored Northwestern 22-17 in the final quarter to advance.

Doug McWhorter led the Tigers with 21 points.

The Minutemen are now 9-17 and move on to a semifinal game Wednesday against the host Lancers, who eliminated Mt. Olive 51-41 in the first game on Tuesday, with the tip-off coming at 7:30 p.m. Northwestern concludes its season 14-13.

CLASS 1A AT VALMEYER

BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 69, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Keshawn Kent led Lovejoy with 14 points, Montrezz Lowery scored 13 points and both Shantez Holliday and D'Andre Loston each had 10 points as the Wildcats eliminated McGivney in a quarterfinal of the Valmeyer regional.

Lovejoy led all the way through, with quarter scores of 23-7, 37-13 and 63-23.

The Griffins' individual scores were not available at press time.

The Wildcats are now 22-10, while McGivney ends its season 6-26.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 61, DUPO 31: Metro-East advanced to the semifinals in the second game, defeating Dupo.

No individual scores for either team were available at press time, but the Knights led all the way through, with the quarter scores reading 10-9, 30-17 and 50-26.

Metro-East is now 14-16, and will play against Lovejoy in the second semifinal Wednesday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Tigers season ends with a 10-19 record.

CLASS 2A AT GILLESPIE

CARLINVILLE 47, STAUNTON 33: Clayton Silvester led Staunton with nine points, while both Brent Kinder and Devin Ray each had seven as the Bulldogs were eliminated by Carlinville in the quarterfinals at Gillespie.

The Bulldogs held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Cavaliers took control in the second quarter, taking a 16-10 lead at halftime and extending it to 35-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Michael Byots led Carlinville with 20 points, Ethan Trimm added 15 points, and Briley Roper came up with eight.

The Cavvies are now 12-14 and move on to Wednesday's semifinals, where they will play Breese Central, a 72-28 winner over Litchfield in the first game of the evening, in a 7:30 p.m. start. Staunton ends its season at 17-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IACS PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL AT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN (DANVILLE) 17: Rachel Gaworski led MVCS with 18 points, Ashtyn Wright hit for 17 and Payton Olney 10 as the Warriors advanced to the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament with a win over First Baptist of Danville in the regional final.

MVCS led all the way through, with quarter scores of 23-3, 38-8 and 40-10 in advancing to state.

Lexi Daggett led First Baptist with nine points.

The Warriors are now 17-7 on the season, and will play in the state quarterfinals Thursday in Rockford at 2:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS

AT CONCORD TRIOPIA

Concord Triopia 68, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 28

Springfield Calvary 69, Griggsville-Perry 42

AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

Raymond Lincolnwood 51, Mt. Olive 44

Bunker Hill 54, Greenfield Northwestern 42

AT VALMEYER

Brooklyn Lovejoy 69, Father McGivney Catholic 27

Metro-East Lutheran 61, Dupo 31

CLASS 2A REGIONALS --- QUARTERFINALS

AT GILLESPIE

Breese Central 72, Litchfield 28

Carlinville 47, Staunton 33

AT ROXANA --- SEMIFINAL

Marquette Catholic 56, Carlyle 38

REGULAR SEASON

Collinsville 51,Belleville East 43

Jersey 66, Waterloo 53

Belleville West 58, Alton 56

Triad 71, Mascoutah 65

O'Fallon 47, Edwardsville 39

Civic Memorial 53, Highland 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 ILLINOIS ASSOCIATION OF CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL AT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Mississippi Valley Christian 57, First Baptist Christian (Danville) 17

WRESTLING

IHSA TEAM SECTIONALS

CLASS 3A

AT NORTHBROOK GLENBROOK NORTH

Barrington 40, Mt. Prospect 23

Huntley 57, Libertyville 15

AT ORLAND PARK SANDBURG

Orland Park Sandburg 37, Oak Park-River Forest 27

Chicago Mt. Carmel 47, Naperville Central 28

AT OSWEGO

Minooka 47, Oswego 15

AT LINCOLN

Lockport 37, Edwardsville 27

AT SOUTH ELGIN

Lombard Montini Catholic 61, Park Ridge Maine South 9

DeKalb 31, Carol Stream Glenbard North 30

CLASS 2A

AT BENSENVILLE FENTON

Woodstock Marian Catholic 40, Deerfield 28

Antioch 51, Bensenville Fenton 19

AT EVERGREEN PARK

Riverside-Brookfield 46, Chicago Brother Rice 35

Lemont 69, Chicago Noble/Comer 3

AT LINCOLN

Mattoon 42, Triad 30

AT ROCHELLE

Aurora Christian 52, Rock Island 24

Washington 28, Joliet Catholic Academy 24

CLASS 1A

AT ELMHURST IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC

Coal City 74, Lisle 0

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 48, Chicago Bowen 27

AT LE ROY

Tremont 38, LeRoy 31

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Aledo Mercer County 22

AT ROCK FALLS

Dakota 47, Port Byron Riverdale 25

Harvard 43, Sandwich 27

AT SHELBYVILLE

Tolono Unity 37, Vandalia 34

Auburn 66, Benton 18

HOCKEY

2020 MVCHA FINALS

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

MONDAY'S RESULTS

GAME ONE

CLASS 1A

Edwardsville 4, Triad 1 (Edwardsville leads series 1-0)

CLASS 2A

Granite City 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 4 (Granite City leads series 1-0)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

GAME TWO

CLASS 2A

Granite City 6, Freeburg/Waterloo 2 (Granite City wins series 2-0)

GRANITE CITY WARRIORS --- 2019-20 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION CLASS 2A CHAMPIONS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 6, Chicago Blackhawks 5

WORLD SOCCER

UNION OF EUROPEAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16

(Format: Two games, home-and-home, total goals, if total goals are tied after the second game, tiebreak is most away goals scored. If tiebreak can't be applied, 30 minutes extra time and penalty shootout, if necessary)

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in the scorelines)

FIRST LEG

Chelsea FC (England) 0, FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 3 (agg. score: Chelsea 0, Bayern 3. away goals score Chelsea 0, Bayern 3)

SS Napoli (Italy) 1, FC Barcelona (Spain) 1 (agg. score Napoli 1, Barcelona 1. away goals score Napoli 0, Barcelona 1)

