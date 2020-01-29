TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 75, HIGHLAND 64: Seth Churchman led Jersey with 21 points Alex Strebel also broke through with 20 points, Matthew Jackson came up with 13 and Ian Sullivan had 12 as the Panthers bounced back from a loss in their Mid-Winter Classic tournament to win on the road at Highland.

The Bulldogs led at the end of the first quarter 17-15, but Jersey came back to take a 34-25 lead at halftime, then led after three quarters 53-42 to go on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win.

The Panthers improve to 12-8, while Highland goes to 2-19.

MASCOUTAH 63, CIVIC MEMORIAL 51: Keaton Loewen was CM's leading scorer with 12 points, while both Trey Hall and Alex Reams scored 11 as the Eagles lost at Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

The Indians led all the way through, with quarter scores of 16-12, 33-20 and 50-37.

Justin King led Mascoutah with 17 points, Ryan Bibb had 15 points, Cedric Rhodes chipped in 11 and Jack Siebert scored 10 points.

The Indians are now 10-10, while CM drops to 6-14.

STAUNTON 43, TRENTON WESCLIN 38: Ethan Booth led Staunton with 21 points, Devin Ray had 10 points and Brent Kinder nine as the Bulldogs won on the road at Wesclin.

The Warriors led the game after the first quarter 14-12, then extended it to 24-21 at halftime, but Staunton came back to cut the lead to 31-30 after three quarters, then outscored Wesclin 13-8 in the final quarter to take the win.

The Bulldogs go to 11-9, while the Warriors fall to 11-12.

O'FALLON 49. EAST ST. LOUIS 44: Jashawn Anderson led the Flyers with 15 points, while Lashawn Johnson and Armond Williams both had eight points as East Side fell at home to O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference tilt.

The Panthers took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Flyers came back to take a 23-21 lead at halftime, then held a 38-36 lead after three quarters, but O'Fallon outscored East Side 13-6 in the final period to take the win.

Dawson Algee led the Panthers with 15 points, while Amarey Wills added 10 points and Shaun Riley II hit for nine.

O'Fallon goes to 17-4, while the Flyers are now 14-7.

COLLINSVILLE 70, TRIAD 53: Ray'Sean Taylor followed up his record-setting night in the final of the Belleville East Chick-Fil-A Classic by scoring 44 points, while Keydrian Jones added 10 points and Cawhan Smith nine as the Kahoks won on the road at Triad's Rich Mason Gym.

In the final on Saturday at East, Taylor became broke the school and tournament's single-game point scoring record with a 53-point game, becoming only the second Kahoks' player to break the 50-point barrier.

Collinsville led all the way through, with quarter scores being 24-9, 40-21 and 57-38.

Luke Cox, another of the area's leading scorers, led the Knights with 24 points, while Jarod Willis and Sam Yager each had seven points on the night.

The Kahoks are now 22-0, while Triad falls to 16-6.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 65, ALTON 51: Moory Woods led Alton with 20 points, Andrew Jones had 11 points and Ja'markus Gary added nine points, but the Redbirds couldn't overcome a 15-0 run at the start, and lost to Glenwood on the road.

The Titans led after the first quarter 15-3, then led 26-10 at halftime in going on to their win.

Tyler Burris led Glenwood with 18 points, with Tyler Estes scoring 15 points and Montray Logan added 12.

The Titans are now 15-5, while the Redbirds go to 10-12.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 45: Brett Terry led Marquette with 22 points, and Spencer Cox added 16 as the Explorers came from behind to win at Althoff.

Dalton Burgner led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Will Ache added 15.

Marquette is now 16-6, while Althoff falls to 6-14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINAL

MASCOUTAH 47, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 14: Caitlin Reynolds led Metro-East with five points, three different players --- Anna Stewart, Alayna Hatcher and Jennifer Leitner --- all had four points, and Chloe Langendorf had one points as the Knights lost to Mascoutah in the consolation quarterfinals of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational.

The Indians led all the way through, with the scores after each quarter being 9-1, 19-5 and 38-10.

Sophia Loden Mascoutah with 16 points, Maya Singletary chipped in eight points, and Alanna Brooks added seven.

The Indians are now 4-19, while Metro-East is 2-17.

QUARTERFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58. GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 50: In the fourth quarterfinal, Adrenna Snipes led Marquette once again, hitting for 26 points, while Kamryn Fandrey had seven points and Kiley Kirchner and Hayley Porter both had six as the Explorers won over Northwestern.

The Tigers took a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Marquette stormed back cut the lead to 30-29 at halftime, took the lead after three quarters 39-36, then outscored Northwestern 19-14 in the final quarter to advance to the last four.

Alexis Pohlman led Northwestern with 24 points, Kaitlyn Foiles added 19 points and Jessa Vetter scored five points.

The Explorers are now 21-5 on the year, while the Tigers fall to 16-8.

In the other quarterfinal game, Jacksonville Routt Catholic advanced with a 55-34 win over Winchester West Central.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 49: At Vergil Fletcher Gym, both Caite Knutson and Kristyn Mitchell led Collinsville with 18 points, while Faith Liljegren added 12 in the Kahoks' Southwestern Conference win over East Side.

Collinsville led from the opening tip, having quarter leads of 18-13, 33-19 and 47-33.

The Kahoks improve to 11-10, while the Flyers fall to 13-9.

BELLEVILLE WEST 61, TRIAD 33: Alyssa Powell was the leading scorer for Triad with 12 points, Avery Bohnenstiehl hit for eight points and Sydney Hartoin had six as the Knights lost at Belleville West.

The Maroons held the lead throughout the game, with advantages of 13-6. 25-12 and 42-22 after the first three quarters.

Reese Bennett led West with 15 points, Casandra Sams scored 14 points and Shaniah Nunn added 13.

The Maroons move up to 17-7, while Triad is now 10-14.

CARLINVILLE 44, BUNKER HILL 15: Julianna Scroggins led Bunker Hill with six points, Taytem Brooks and Brylie Chrisman had four points each and Brandie Crader had one point in the Minutemaids' loss at Carlinville.

The Cavaliers led all the way, with scores of 18-3, 20-7 and 28-11 after the first three quarters.

Jill Stayton led Carlinville with 12 points, Gracie Reels had 11 points and Eryn Seal came up with nine.

The Cavvies are now 21-3, while Bunker Hill is 0-17.

