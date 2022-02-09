TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 73, RAMSEY 36: Jackson Rodgers made history as he became the first McGivney boys player to reach 1,000 career points in the Griffins' win over Ramsey.

Rodgers reached the milestone on a three-pointer with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter to give him the 17 points he needed to reach 1,000 points.

The Griffins are now 15-13 on the season.

EAST ST. LOUIS 71, BELLEVILLE WEST 46: East St. Louis used a strong middle two quarters to see off West in a Southwestern Conference game at the Flyers' gym.

East Side led throughout, holding advantages of 19-12, 41-18 and 61-34 after the first three quarters, with the Maroons outscoring the Flyers 14-10 in the final period.

Macaeleb Rich led East Side once again, this time with 20 points, while Daveon Hawkins and Christian Jones both scored 15 points each, Demarion Brown had six points, both Jaden Hale and Terrell Scott had five points apiece, Cameron Boone had three points and Davis Bynum hit for two points.

The Flyers are now 19-5, while West goes to 7-17.

GREENVILLE 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47: In a South Central Conference game, Southwestern rallied to take a third quarter lead, but homestanding Greenville won the fourth quarter and the game.

The Comets led 17-6 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime, but the Piasa Birds took a 42-37 lead after three quarters. Greenville rallied in the fourth to outscore Southwestern 20-7 to take the win.

Carson Cooley led the Birds with 21 points, while Ryan Lowis had seven points, Charlie Darr scored six points, Rocky Darr and Hank Bouillon had four points each, Quinten Strohbeck hit for three points and Lane Gage had two points.

The Comets are now 11-14, while Southwestern drops to 10-17.

COLLINSVILLE 58, O'FALLON 46: In a key Southwestern Conference game, Collinsville had four players hit double figures in going on to the win over O'Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome.

The Kahoks held a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 29-24, had a 40-34 advantage after three quarters and outscored the Panthers in the fourth quarter 18-12 to take the win.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 14 points, while Jake Wilkinson added 12 points, both Matt Clark and Nick Horras had 10 points each, Tray Swygeart scored nine points and Deante Franklin had three points.

The Kahoks are now 20-5, while O'Fallon goes to 21-6.

BELLEVILLE EAST 59, ALTON 23: In another SWC game, East jumped to a big lead in going on to defeat Alton at the Lancers' gym.

Roger Elliott led the Redbirds with five points, while Byron Stampley hit for four points, Hassani Elliott, Adrian Elliott, Jr. and Alex Macias all had three points each, Blake Hall scored two points and Ihzel Brown had a single point.

East is now 17-9, while Alton goes to 4-20.

JERSEY 58, CARROLLTON 45: Jersey pulled away with a strong fourth quarter to take the win at Carrollton's gym.

The Hawks led after one quarter 12-11, with the Panthers going in front at halftime 23-22, led after three quarters 37-36 and pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Carrollton 21-9.

Jaxon Brunaugh led the Panthers with 16 points, while Sam Lamer hit for 11 points, Edward Roberts and Tanner Brunaugh each had nine points, Drake Goetten and Ayden Kanallaka each scored five points, Logan Meisner netted two points and Trenton Decker scored a single point.

Gus Coonrod led the Hawks with 17 points, with Kyle Leonard scoring nine points, Kaiden Breckon hit for six points, Grant Pohlman had four points, an unidentified player had three points and Max Arnett, Tyler Singleton and Eli Flowers all scored two points apiece.

Jersey is now 12-12, while Carrollton falls to 11-12.

CARLINVILLE 44, EDINBURG 30: Carlinville led all the way in getting the road win at Edinburg's gym.

The Wildcats led after the first quarter 13-11, with the Cavaliers taking a 20-18 lead at halftime, kept the lead at 28-25 after three quarters, then outscored Edinburg in the fourth quarter 16-5 to take the win.

Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 14 points, while Ethan Siglock added 10 points, Mason Duckles had nine points, Ryenn Hart had six points and Ayden Tiburzi had five points.

The Cavies are now 11-14, while the Wildcats drop to 10-13.

In other games on the schedule, Highland won their MVC rivalry game over Triad 39-30, East Alton-Wood River won at home over Mt. Olive 56-25, Civic Memorial won at Roxana 52-28 and Jacksonville Routt Catholic defeated Marquette Catholic 54-41.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 66, ST. LOUIS LUTHERAN NORTH 35: Edwardsville led all the way in taking the win over Lutheran North in north St. Louis County.

The Tigers led all the way through, with advantages of 17-12, 40-20 and 54-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Crusaders in the fourth 12-4.

Syd Harris led the way for Edwardsville with 22 points, while Elle Evans added 18 points, Macy Silvey scored 11 points, Ellie Neath hit for seven points and both Zay Hoover and Kaitlyn Morningstar had two points each.

The Tigers are now 24-4, while Lutheran North slips to 5-14.

VALMEYER 44, STEELEVILLE 43: Valmeyer had a big fourth quarter to slip by Steeleville on the road.

The Warriors led after one quarter 14-9, with the Pirates cutting the lead to 22-21 at halftime, Steeleville upping the edge to 36-32 after three quarters and Valmeyer outscoring the Warriors in the fourth 12-7 to take the win.

Brooke Miller led the Pirates with 23 points, while Ariana Gibbs hitting for nine points, Kylie Eschmann scored six points, Kiersten Miller had five points and Payton Smiley scored a single point.

Valmeyer is now 4-11 on the year, while Steeleville goes to 4-15.

TRIAD 50, HIGHLAND 37: Triad broke open a close game in the second half in going on to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland at Rich Mason Gym.

The Bulldogs and Knights were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, with Highland taking a 19-17 lead at halftime. Triad went ahead in the third 31-27, then outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter 16-8.

Reagan Chigas led the Knights with 18 points, while Avery Bohnenstiehl came up with 12 points, Kendall Chigas had nine points, Sami Hartoin hit for eight points, Savannah Hildebrand scored two points and Madelyn Hunt scored one point.

Triad is now 18-9, while Highland goes to 7-22.

O'FALLON 57, COLLINSVILLE 28: O'Fallon scored 18 of the game's first 19 points in going on to a SWC win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Panthers led all the way, with edges of 18-1, 31-9 and 51-17 after the first three quarters, with the Kahoks outscoring O'Fallon in the fourth quarter 9-6.

Megan Janson led Collinsville with eight points, while Jenna Scheller added six points, Katie Bardwell hit for five points, Talesha Gilmore, Ella Guerrero and Carsyn Moad all had two points each and Lucy Montgomery had a single point.

The Panthers improve to 22-5, while the Kahoks are now 14-15.

BELLEVILLE WEST 63, EAST ST. LOUIS 54: West led all the way in taking a win over East St. Louis at the West gym.

The Maroons held leads of 13-11, 34-26 and 46-34 after the first three quarters, with the Flyers outscoring West in the final quarter 20-17.

Shakara McCline had a big game for East Side with 30 points, while Jazmine Young came up with 10 points, Janiyah Brown had eight points, Lamyjah Suggs scored five points and Derrica Branch had one point.

The Maroons are now 14-12, while the Flyers go to 8-12.

JERSEY 62, CAHOKIA 18: Jersey had little trouble in winning its game over Cahokia at Havens Gym.

The Panthers led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 24-7. 42-12 and 53-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Comanches in the fourth 9-2.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with 25 points, with Carly Daniels adding on 11 points, Maggie Gorman had nine points, Elise Noble scored five points, Avery Reeder had four points, Cate Breden and Kate Krueger each netted three points and Bria Tuttle had two points.

The Panthers are now 9-18, while Cahokia goes to 0-11.

In another game on Tuesday, Alton raised its record to 19-6 on the year with a 67-30 win over Belleville East, while the results from the game between Piasa Southwestern and Greenfield Northwestern, along with the result of Metro-East Lutheran at Bunker Hill, was not available at press time.

